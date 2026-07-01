AppWork Expands Top Maintenance Rating Program to 200 Winners Per Quarter

New size-based groups and a quadrupled winner count open recognition to more communities nationwide

RAMSEY, N.J., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppWork, the maintenance operations platform built for property managers, technicians and residents, today announced an expansion of the Top Maintenance Rating Program. Fueled by the exponential growth of communities on the AppWork platform, beginning with the Summer 2026 season, the program will recognize 200 winning properties each quarter, up from 50, and will evaluate properties in two separate groups based on size.

The program, co-presented with Multifamily Media Network (MMN), recognizes apartment communities with the highest percentage of 4 and 5 star work order ratings from verified residents each season. Properties do not apply. Every active AppWork client is automatically entered.

The two new award groups are: properties with fewer than 100 units, and properties with 100 or more units. Each group will produce 100 winners per quarter. The change ensures that smaller communities are not competing against higher-volume portfolios when rankings are calculated. The restructuring reflects how diverse the AppWork client base has become as the platform has scaled across the country.

Summer 2026 winners will be announced on July 15, 2026.

"As AppWork has grown, so has this program. We have watched this program grow into something teams genuinely look forward to each quarter," said Sean Landsberg, CEO and Co-Founder of AppWork. "Four times as many properties will be recognized now. That is the point. The more maintenance teams we can spotlight, the better."

The program started by recognizing 25 properties per season and expanded to 50. This latest update is the largest change since launch, and follows significant growth in the number of communities on the AppWork platform.

Winners each season receive a digital badge for use on their website and in marketing materials, as well as a physical crystal trophy. Seasonal winners are announced on April 15 (Spring), July 15 (Summer), October 15 (Fall), and January 15 (Winter).

More information about the Top Maintenance Rating Program is available at appworkco.com/top-maintenance-rating.

About AppWork

AppWork is the all-in-one maintenance operations platform built for multifamily operators. From work orders and inspections to unit turns and analytics, AppWork helps maintenance teams perform at their best while improving resident satisfaction and operational visibility. Learn more at appworkco.com.

About Multifamily Media Network

Multifamily Media Network (MMN) is a media and events company dedicated to the multifamily housing industry, connecting operators, vendors, and industry leaders through content, community, and recognition programs.

Media Contact

Diana Di Dia

Director of Growth, AppWork

[email protected]

512-552-5798 appworkco.com

SOURCE AppWork