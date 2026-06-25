AppWork Launches Its First Technician Advisory Board, Giving Maintenance Professionals a Direct Seat at the Table

10 handpicked technicians, supervisors, and maintenance leaders from across the country now have a formal voice in shaping the AppWork Maintenance Software roadmap.

RAMSEY, N.J., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppWork, the multifamily maintenance platform used by over 15,000 maintenance professionals nationwide, today announced the launch of its Technician Advisory Board: built from day one by maintenance professionals, the Technician Advisory Board is the next step in how AppWork puts the field at the center of every product decision.

The founding board includes 10 maintenance technicians, supervisors, and regional leaders representing some of the country's most respected multifamily operators, including Peak Living, The Michaels Organization, REMM Group, AION Management, AP Companies, Roundhouse, C Properties, and Woodward Management Partners. Founding members were selected based on their depth of field experience, their active use of the AppWork Maintenance App, and their ability to represent the broader technician community.

"Nobody knows what the Maintenance Platform needs better than the people using it. The Technician Advisory Board is how we make sure we're building the right things."

Sean Landsberg, AppWork CEO

AppWork was founded by maintenance professionals, and that origin has always shaped how the company approaches product development. A platform now embedded in daily operations across hundreds of multifamily communities, AppWork recognized an opportunity to formalize what had long been an informal instinct: build the product alongside the people doing the work.

How the Board Works

Founding members are not consultants or advisors in a ceremonial sense. They are active contributors who:

Participate in monthly meetings with AppWork's design and engineering team

Preview and react to features before they are built or released

Help set priorities on the AppWork product roadmap, grounded in what they experience in the field every day

Their names and companies are featured on the dedicated Technician Advisory Board page at appworkco.com/tech-advisory-board, where they are recognized as the founding contributors they are.

The First of Many

This Technician Advisory Board is the first in what AppWork plans to be a growing series of advisory programs. Future boards will go deeper: focusing on specific areas of maintenance operations, compliance challenges, emerging product capabilities, and other topics where practitioner expertise directly shapes what AppWork builds next. The goal is to ensure that every major product decision is grounded in the experience of the people it affects most.

"Maintenance professionals have always been at the center of what we do," said the AppWork team. "This board makes that official. And this is just the beginning. We are building a network of contributors who will shape where this product goes, and we can't wait to introduce the people joining us next."

Founding Board Members

Frank Brown, Regional Maintenance Supervisor, Peak Living

Chris Howard, Maintenance Superintendent, The Michaels Organization

Tim Checketts, Regional Service Manager, Peak Living

Larry Packnet, Senior Service Manager, REMM Group

Aaron Dodsworth, VP of Service Operations, AION Management

Javier Aviles, Service Manager, REMM Group

David Alvarado, Regional Maintenance Supervisor, CAMT, AP Companies

Ryan Raymond, Maintenance Supervisor, Roundhouse

Joe Faber, Multisite Service Supervisor, CRMT, C Properties

Jerson Diaz, Regional Service Director, Woodward Management Partners

About AppWork

AppWork is the multifamily maintenance platform built by maintenance professionals, for maintenance professionals. Used by over 15,000 technicians across the country, AppWork helps teams manage Work Orders, track performance, run unit turns, stay compliant, and get recognized for the work they do every day. Learn more at appworkco.com.

Media Contact

Diana Di Dia

Director of Growth, AppWork

[email protected]

512-552-5798 appworkco.com

SOURCE AppWork