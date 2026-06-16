AppZen Autonomous AP for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition Achieves SAP®-Certified for Clean Core with RISE with SAP

New certification enables enterprises to deploy AI agents across the entire invoice lifecycle while maintaining SAP-compliant, clean, and scalable financial operations

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppZen, the leader in AI-powered finance operations, announced today that its Autonomous AP platform has achieved SAP®-certified for clean core with RISE with SAP for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition. The certification further strengthens AppZen's ability to help global enterprises modernize accounts payable operations while accelerating SAP transformation initiatives.

The certification validates AppZen's seamless integration with SAP S/4HANA, enabling organizations to deploy autonomous AI agents across every stage of invoice processing, from intake and document understanding to matching, coding, exception handling, supplier communication, and final posting.

As enterprises migrate to SAP S/4HANA and pursue finance transformation initiatives, they face increasing pressure to reduce manual workloads, improve compliance, and manage growing invoice volumes without adding headcount. AppZen's Autonomous AP platform addresses these challenges through a network of specialized AI agents that work together to execute accounts payable processes with human-level reasoning and enterprise-grade controls.

"Finance leaders are no longer looking for incremental automation. They're looking for autonomous operations," said Anant Kale, CEO and Co-Founder of AppZen. "With AppZen now SAP-certified for clean core with RISE with SAP, organizations can deploy AI agents throughout the AP process while maintaining the governance, controls, and compliance standards expected in SAP environments. This marks a major step toward the autonomous finance organization."

AppZen is delivering agentic AI to SAP-centric finance organizations

Unlike traditional AP automation solutions that focus primarily on workflow routing and OCR, AppZen deploys specialized AI agents that actively execute AP tasks, including:

Invoice intake and classification

Intelligent document understanding

PO and non-PO invoice processing

Multi-way matching

GL coding recommendations

Tax determination

Supplier communications

Exception investigation and resolution

Statement reconciliation

Vendor master validation

E-invoice compliance validation

Approval orchestration

Posting readiness verification

By embedding AI agents into every operational step, customers can automate the vast majority of invoice processing activities while preserving oversight through configurable business controls and SAP governance frameworks.

Organizations deploying AppZen Autonomous AP have reported:

Up to 90% reduction in manual AP processing effort

Exponential increases in touchless invoice processing

Faster invoice cycle times by 74%

Transformation of the AP operations team to a hybrid workforce

Faster realization of SAP transformation ROI

Customer success in enterprise SAP environments

Global enterprises are already using AppZen's AI-powered AP platform to transform finance operations.

During a recent Gartner conference presentation, one finance leader highlighted how AppZen helped modernize invoice operations, deploying 21 agent actions across 6 categories. The improved processing efficiency enabled the AP Team to focus on strategic work rather than transactional processing. One agent increased the rate of their touchless invoice processing from 14.5% to 61.7% and reduced manual work by 40%.

"We needed to find something that could adapt to our complexities and meet us where we are," said Jessica Hill-Johnson, Senior Director of Finance, Qualcomm. "Putting those agents in place has been tremendous. They've really helped us get to our goals." Hill-Johnson continued, "Do not underestimate the impact that agents will have on your team."

Purpose-built for SAP S/4HANA

AppZen's SAP-certified integration enables organizations to:

Maintain SAP S/4HANA as the system of record

Synchronize master data automatically

Support bi-directional invoice and transaction processing

Accelerate SAP cloud migration initiatives

Preserve governance and segregation-of-duty controls

Deploy autonomous finance workflows without custom development

Built on SAP-standard integration frameworks, AppZen helps organizations modernize AP operations while reducing implementation complexity and minimizing ongoing maintenance requirements.

The future of autonomous finance

The certification further advances AppZen's vision of fully autonomous finance operations powered by AI agents.

As organizations seek to address labor shortages, rising transaction volumes, and increasing compliance obligations, AppZen is enabling finance teams to move beyond workflow automation toward agent-led execution.

By combining SAP-certified integration, domain-trained AI agents, global compliance capabilities, and enterprise-grade governance, AppZen enables organizations to build the next generation of finance operations, where routine AP work is performed autonomously, exceptions are intelligently resolved, and finance professionals focus on strategic decision-making.

SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for AppZen Autonomous AP for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition is SAP-certified for clean core with RISE with SAP. SAP S/4HANA is the next-generation business suite designed to act as the digital core, helping customers drive digital transformation across their organizations.

The certification is listed on the SAP Certified Solutions Directory at www.sap.com/csd. More information about AppZen's SAP S/4HANA integration is available at www.appzen.com.

For inquiries, email Megan Botta, Pitch Public Relations, [email protected]

About AppZen

AppZen is the leader in autonomous spend-to-pay software, helping enterprises transform and scale accounts payable, expense auditing, and compliance using AI. Powered by agentic AI, its digital coworkers execute end-to-end finance workflows with built-in governance, full auditability, and enterprise-grade security. AppZen serves global enterprises across all industries and is trusted by many of the world's largest companies, including Amazon, Boeing, Salesforce, Novartis, VMware, and ServiceNow. AppZen enables CFOs to reduce operating costs by up to 50%, achieve automation rates of 80% or more, and realize measurable ROI within weeks. Learn more at www.appzen.com.

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For more information, press only: Megan Botta, Pitch Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE AppZen