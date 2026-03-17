AppZen completes Workday Integration for AI-powered Expense Audit

AppZen expands prepayment controls for Workday Expenses customers with intelligent audits that detect AI-generated receipts and route risks for review

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppZen, Inc. , a Workday Innovation partner, today announced that it has completed a Workday Design Approved Integration for its Workday Marketplace App, AppZen Expense Audit . AppZen provides customers with a streamlined integration between Workday Expenses and AppZen Expense Audit. Users gain access to AppZen's Mastermind AI Platform for autonomous expense auditing within the Workday platform.

As a Workday Partner, AppZen Expense Audit provides autonomous expense compliance management, enabling enterprise finance teams to audit expense reports before reimbursement, help catch duplicates and policy violations, and monitor for emerging fraud techniques, including AI-generated or manipulated receipts. With near real-time, bi-directional integration, low-risk spend can move forward quickly, while true exceptions are escalated for targeted review and action.

"Across hundreds of global enterprises, we're seeing a trend of finance leaders who want AI that delivers measurable outcomes," said Anant Kale , CEO and co-founder of AppZen, "including stronger policy and regulatory compliance, meaningful reductions in T&E spend, and a better employee experience through faster reimbursements. As Workday continues to expand its role at the center of modern finance operations, AppZen's AI-powered Expense Audit for Workday brings intelligent, automated spend controls directly into those workflows." Kale continued, "Together, we are helping Workday customers move from after-the-fact review to proactive governance, modernizing spend management at scale while enabling finance teams to operate faster and with confidence."

As expense volumes grow and policies expand across regions, many organizations still rely on manual reviews or sampling, leaving risky blind spots. AppZen's finance AI is purpose-built to read receipts and analyze spend context across languages, currencies, and policy nuance, then apply explainable decisions at enterprise scale.

AppZen is trusted by more than 1,500 enterprises. AppZen's finance AI autonomously processes expenses, invoices, and corporate card transactions, limiting manual work and strengthening control. Customers like Georgetown University use AppZen Expense Audit with Workday Expenses to combine receipt analyzation and verification, anomaly detection, and behavioral analysis with AI agent capabilities to surface patterns that are often overlooked during point-in-time checks. This provides auditors and finance leaders with evidence trails that support internal controls and regulatory requirements.

"We've gotten out of the business of data entry," said Jon Hendrix, AVP of Revenue, Receivables, and Payables at Georgetown University. "That's what they used to hire people to do. Now data entry is an insignificant part of the job. It's really about relationship management."

Security, privacy, and customer data boundaries are also foundational to AppZen's approach. Sensitive financial information is de-identified to protect intellectual property and personal data. AppZen supports enterprise requirements, including SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and GDPR compliance, with EU data residency options for EMEA customers.

More information on AppZen's Expense Audit integration is available on the Workday Marketplace , which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.

For inquiries, email [email protected]

AppZen, Inc. 6201 America Center Dr, Suite 200, San Jose, CA 95002

About AppZen

AppZen's autonomous spend and compliance management transforms enterprise finance operations with agentic AI that automates high-volume transactional work, expense audits, card audits, and invoice processing. Its AI-native technology was engineered specifically for T&E, corporate card, and accounts payable teams to detect fraud, ensure compliance, and automate manual review processes while improving accuracy and speed. Discover why Fortune 500 companies trust AppZen's AI to cut operating costs by up to 50 percent, accelerate processing time from days to minutes, and maintain audit-ready transparency at scale without adding headcount, at www.appzen.com .

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SOURCE AppZen