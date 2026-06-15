APRIL makes ChatGPT a new distribution channel for insurance

PARIS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APRIL announces the launch of its APRIL Moto application within OpenAI's ChatGPT, becoming one of the first insurance providers to offer access to a personalised insurance quote directly through a conversation with artificial intelligence.

This innovation marks a new chapter in insurance distribution. Users can now obtain a personalised insurance quote simply by interacting with ChatGPT, without having to complete complex forms or follow a traditional purchasing journey.

The APRIL Moto application engages users in a conversation, gathers details about their vehicle, personal circumstances, and cover needs, then connects in real time to APRIL Moto's pricing engines to generate a personalised quote tailored to their individual requirements. Users can then continue their journey and complete their purchase in just a few clicks.

While most conversational experiences today are limited to providing information or indicative estimates, the APRIL Moto application delivers a genuine insurance quote based on real underwriting conditions.

With this launch, APRIL is opening a new distribution channel that complements its broker network, website, comparison platforms and telephone sales operations. In doing so, the Group is responding to evolving consumer behaviour at a time when conversational interfaces are increasingly becoming a natural gateway to services and purchasing decisions.

This initiative is part of APRIL's long-standing innovation strategy aimed at making insurance simpler, more accessible and more seamless. Having modernised its technology infrastructure and deployed numerous artificial intelligence use cases to support employees, partners and customers, the Group is now taking a further step by establishing AI as a fully-fledged distribution channel.

As a leading European insurance broker, APRIL continues to pursue its ambition of anticipating market developments and delivering ever simpler, faster and more personalised customer experiences.

"Conversational interfaces are transforming the way consumers access information and make decisions. In the future, many insurance journeys will begin with a conversation. With APRIL Moto in ChatGPT, we are opening a new distribution channel that complements and strengthens our ecosystem of brokers and partners. Innovation only creates value when it makes customers' lives easier while enhancing the quality of the support and advice they receive." Éric Maumy, CEO of the APRIL group.

About APRIL

APRIL is the leading wholesale insurance broker in France, with a network of 30,000 partner brokers worldwide. APRIL's 3,300 employees are committed to delivering outstanding experiences to their clients and partners -individuals, professionals and businesses -by combining the best of human relationships and technology across individual and professional health and protection, loan insurance, international health insurance, niche P&C and wealth management. APRIL aims to become a digital, omnichannel and agile player, a champion of customer experience and a leader in its markets, while addressing key corporate social responsibility challenges through its Oxygen programme. The APRIL Group operates in 25 countries and recorded revenue of €907m in 2025.

Press contacts

APRIL : Mélanie Sutter – +33 6 43 54 66 67 – [email protected]

Angie / PR agency : [email protected]

Charlotte Rabilloud – +33 6 62 03 28 34 & Charlotte Raveschot – +33 6 59 15 84 60

SOURCE APRIL