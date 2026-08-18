APX Lending Introduces the 90/85 Standard: Zero-Fee Partial Liquidations

80% warning. 90% trigger. 85% reset. 0% liquidation fee.

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APX Lending ("APX"), Canada's first regulated digital-asset credit infrastructure company, today announced the launch of its new 90/85 Standard, a new liquidation model designed to preserve as much borrower collateral as possible while protecting the loan during market volatility.

For Bitcoin-backed borrowers, one of the greatest fears is losing the Bitcoin they specifically chose to borrow against instead of selling. That can happen through counterparty failure, a risk APX was built to mitigate through a regulated lending model, or through liquidation when Bitcoin prices fall. The 90/85 Standard is designed to address the second.

Under the new standard:

80% LTV - Warning: APX begins notifying borrowers every six hours. There is no margin call or mandatory cure period.

APX begins notifying borrowers every six hours. There is no margin call or mandatory cure period. 90% LTV - Trigger: Partial liquidation begins.

Partial liquidation begins. 85% LTV - Reset: APX sells only enough collateral to return the loan to 85% LTV, then stops.

APX sells only enough collateral to return the loan to 85% LTV, then stops. 0% - Liquidation Fee: APX has eliminated liquidation fees entirely.

"Borrowers choose to borrow against Bitcoin precisely because they don't want to sell it," said Andrei Poliakov, Founder and CEO of APX Lending. "We believe in Bitcoin, and we want our borrowers to keep as much of it as possible. A momentary market move shouldn't unnecessarily liquidate a position someone may have spent years accumulating. Liquidation exists to protect the loan. It shouldn't sell more Bitcoin than necessary, and it shouldn't be a profit centre for lenders"

Under many crypto-backed lending models, reaching the liquidation threshold can result in most or all of a borrower's collateral being sold, either to repay the loan entirely or return it to its originating LTV.

Consider a borrower with $100,000 of collateral and a $90,000 loan. Under full liquidation with no fee, $90,000 of collateral would be sold, leaving $10,000 of collateral. With a 5% liquidation fee, $94,737 of collateral would be sold, leaving just $5,263 of collateral.

Under APX's 90/85 Standard, only $33,333 of collateral would be sold and applied against the loan, leaving the borrower with $66,667 of collateral and a $56,667 loan balance, resetting the loan to 85% LTV.

In this example, the borrower retains nearly 13 times as much collateral as under full liquidation with a 5% fee.

"We built the 90/85 Standard around a simple principle: sell only what is necessary," Poliakov added. "APX earns nothing from liquidation events, and every satoshi that does not need to be sold stays with the borrower."

The new 90/85 Standard is now live across eligible APX crypto-backed credit products.

Apply on apxlending.com today

About APX Lending

Founded in 2023, Toronto-based APX Lending is a regulated digital-asset credit infrastructure company providing crypto-backed loans directly to borrowers and powering partner-branded products through its Lending-as-a-Service offering.

SOURCE APX Lending