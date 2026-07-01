AQUADEI Marks Years at the Forefront of Nanobubble Technology, Backed by Research with Leading Universities and Federal Agencies

Arizona-based developer of Quantum Particle Technology™ has advanced nanobubble solutions across pools, agriculture, aquaculture and global lake and pond restoration since 2008 — with research at ASU, Cal Poly, Penn State, Notre Dame, Clemson, the University of Maine, NOAA, USDA, and NASA.

GILBERT, Ariz., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AQUADEI is among the forefront leaders in nanobubble technology. After pioneering gas-infusion treatment in 2008 and entering the recreational water market in 2012, AQUADEI now deploys nanobubble solutions across pools and spas, agriculture, aquaculture, and lake and pond remediation worldwide. At the heart of this work is Quantum Particle Technology™, which generates billions of nanobubbles that stay suspended far longer than conventional aeration, dramatically increasing the transfer of oxygen, ozone, and carbon dioxide into water.

"From the beginning, our goal has been to make every molecule of water work harder, cleaner, and more efficiently," said Dr. Mayur M. Dev, Pharm.D., Executive Vice President of AQUADEI. "What began as a better way to treat pool water is now a science-driven platform that supports agriculture and helps restore water bodies across the globe."

Applications Across Industries

AQUADEI's platform spans pools and spas, where oxygen, ozone, and carbon dioxide infusion delivers cleaner, lower-chemical water; agriculture, where added dissolved oxygen supports healthier crops; aquaculture, for healthier fish and better water quality; and lake and pond remediation, reoxygenating water and reversing the conditions that drive harmful algal blooms.

Grounded in Research and Independent Validation

AQUADEI maintains research collaborations with a network of leading universities and federal agencies, including Arizona State University, Notre Dame, Cal Poly, Penn State, the University of Maine, the University of Florida, NOAA, USDA, and NASA. This work is reinforced by independent science: NOAA research found that ozone nanobubble technology effectively remediates harmful algal blooms, supporting the mechanism at the core of AQUADEI's systems. In August 2016, AQUADEI's patented technology was analyzed at the University of Osaka's Photonics Department laboratory in Japan, confirming bubbles on the order of 100 nanometers.

AQUADEI is also the exclusive North American distributor of the Blase X nanobubble measurement unit, a high-precision platform combining Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis, Dynamic Light Scattering, and zeta potential analysis to detect and characterize nanobubbles at concentrations approaching one billion per milliliter.

Looking Ahead

"We have spent more than a decade proving what nanobubbles can do, in the lab and in the field," said Michael Geyer, CEO of AQUADEI. "As the world looks for cleaner, more sustainable ways to manage water, AQUADEI is positioned to lead — with science we can stand behind."

About AQUADEI

AQUADEI, developer of Quantum Particle Technology™, is an Arizona-based water technology company specializing in nanobubble solutions across pools and spas, agriculture, aquaculture, and environmental remediation. AQUADEI is also the exclusive North American distributor of the Blase X nanobubble measurement unit and develops its technology with leading universities and federal agencies.

Media Contact

Larry Sheffield / President

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1-888-672-8295

www.aquadei.net

SOURCE AQUADEI