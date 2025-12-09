Aquadei Technologies Announces Strategic Alliance with the Master Pool Guild

PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquadei Technologies, an Arizona-based leader in advanced water innovation, is proud to announce a formal alliance with the Master Pool Guild, International. Aquadei is the developer and patent holder of next generation oxygenated/ozone pool system technology now being adopted across the industry.

Oxygenated and ozonated pool systems represent a breakthrough in water treatment, using active ozone to sanitize, purify, and maintain pristine swimming environments. Unlike traditional chlorine-based methods, which rely on harsh chemical reactions to eliminate bacteria and algae, Aquadei's patented technology infuses pools with both highly reactive oxygen and ozone molecules that naturally oxidize and remove contaminants.

This approach can significantly reduce or eliminate the need for chlorine, resulting in cleaner, gentler water, and exceptional water clarity. Swimmers experience less skin and eye irritation, improved air quality around the pool, and a noticeably softer, more refreshing feel.

Aquadei recently completed a year-long pilot program with Shasta Pools of Phoenix, Arizona, a respected member of the Master Pool Guild. Following exceptional results, the Guild approved a national roll-out of Aquadei's oxygenation technology for member companies.

Beyond enhanced water quality, Aquadei's systems provide notable wellness benefits—especially for individuals with sensitive skin or respiratory concerns. Increased oxygen levels in the water may also support faster muscle recovery, making Aquadei an ideal choice for those interested in their overall well-being.

Website: www.aquadei.net

Media Contact: Mike Low, VP of Sales – 480-694-4709

About Aquadei Technologies

Aquadei is a water innovation company specializing in nanobubble and ultrafine bubble technologies for wellness, industrial water efficiencies and environmental regeneration. Aquadei advances sustainable solutions that combine quantum particle science with real world applications.

About Master Pool Guild International

Since 1962 the MPG has become a hallmark for elite-quality pool building by creating a network of the world's most talented pool builders to consult, inspire, and support each other. This ethos of collaboration keeps the members at the forefront of the industry providing better quality service to their customers.

SOURCE AQUADEI