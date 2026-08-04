Aquaphor Launches First-Ever Daily Lotion and Cream Line, Bringing 100+ Years of Skin-Healing Science to Everyday Face and Body Care

NEW Aquaphor Hydrating Daily Lotion delivers 72 hours of breathable hydration and NEW Aquaphor Moisturizing Cream delivers 48 hours of silky moisture – both clinically tested to strengthen the skin's moisture barrier and formulated for all skin types, including dry, sensitive skin.

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquaphor, the #1 dermatologist recommended brand for dry, cracked skin with more than 100 years of skin-healing expertise, today announced the launch of NEW Aquaphor Hydrating Daily Lotion and Aquaphor Moisturizing Cream, the brand's first-ever lotion and cream line for everyday face and body care. Both products are rolling out nationwide at mass retailers and drugstores, such as Walmart, Target, Amazon, and more. Retail prices range from $4.99 to $16.99.

Aquaphor launches its first-ever daily lotion and cream line – Aquaphor Hydrating Daily Lotion and Aquaphor Moisturizing Cream – formulated for long-lasting, breathable hydration for normal to dry, sensitive skin.

Aquaphor Hydrating Daily Lotion delivers 72 hours of lightweight, breathable hydration for normal to dry, sensitive skin, while Aquaphor Moisturizing Cream features shea butter for a richer, 48-hour moisture formula designed for dry, sensitive skin. Both formulas are fast-absorbing and clinically tested to strengthen the skin's moisture barrier, marking the brand's first move from targeted, therapeutic skin repair into everyday moisturizing.

Key Facts About The New Aquaphor Hydrating Daily Lotion & Aquaphor Moisturizing Cream

Aquaphor, the #1 dermatologist recommended brand for dry, cracked skin with more than 100 years of skin-healing expertise, launches first-ever daily lotion and cream line

Aquaphor Hydrating Daily Lotion: 72 hours of hydration, enriched with a 6% blend of Hyaluronic Acid, 3 Ceramides, Glycerin and Hydra-3 Restore™ (Bisabolol, Vitamin E and Panthenol), for normal to dry, sensitive skin, and made for face and body

72 hours of hydration, enriched with a 6% blend of Hyaluronic Acid, 3 Ceramides, Glycerin and Hydra-3 Restore™ (Bisabolol, Vitamin E and Panthenol), for normal to dry, sensitive skin, and made for face and body Aquaphor Moisturizing Cream: 48 hours of moisture, enriched with a 9% blend of Hyaluronic Acid, 3 Ceramides, Glycerin, Shea Butter and Hydra-3 Restore™ (Bisabolol, Vitamin E and Panthenol), for dry, sensitive skin, and made for face and body

48 hours of moisture, enriched with a 9% blend of Hyaluronic Acid, 3 Ceramides, Glycerin, Shea Butter and Hydra-3 Restore™ (Bisabolol, Vitamin E and Panthenol), for dry, sensitive skin, and made for face and body Both accepted by the National Eczema Association ; and are hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, and free of parabens, silicones and dyes

; and are hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, and free of parabens, silicones and dyes Available nationwide at mass retailers and drugstores, such as Walmart, Target, Amazon and more

Retail price range: $4.99-$16.99

$4.99-$16.99 Aquaphor Hydrating Daily Lotion sizes: 16 fl oz and 8 fl oz bottles, 3 fl oz tube

Aquaphor Moisturizing Cream sizes: 16 oz jar, 8 oz and 1.89 oz tubes

Why Now: A Century of Healing, Built for Every Day

Aquaphor Healing Ointment – a proprietary formula of seven ingredients – became a medicine-cabinet staple through clinical results, from dry, cracked-skin repair to minor, in-office post-procedure care to the slugging trend that made it a Gen Z skincare favorite. But consumers have been asking for more. An Aquaphor study found that 70% of women experience skin sensitivity*, and the daily moisturizer category has been dominated by brands that prioritize either hydration or lightness. With the Hydrating Daily Lotion and Moisturizing Cream, Aquaphor delivers what the category has been missing: intense hydration in a lightweight formula, that absorbs quickly, doesn't clog pores and is backed by a century of dermatological science.

"Aquaphor has been known as an ointment for a long time – and now we are entering a new era," said Patricia Popowich, Brand Director of Aquaphor at Beiersdorf. "It took us years to perfect these formulas, and the result is an Aquaphor you've never seen before: a gentle skincare line that is lightweight, fast-absorbing, and suitable for everyone with normal to dry, sensitive skin, especially for Gen Z and Millennial consumers who may be more likely to experience some type of skin reactivity. We couldn't have done it without our Beiersdorf dermatologist advisors who tested and gave us feedback throughout this process. As a therapeutic skincare brand, Aquaphor's credibility starts at the dermatologist's office – and their recommendations have made us the leader we are today."

The Science: Ingredients Drawn From Aquaphor's Healing Heritage

Both formulas are enriched with a purposeful blend of ingredients drawn from Aquaphor's healing heritage:

Hyaluronic Acid – helps draw moisture into the skin

3 Essential Ceramides – supports the skin's moisture barrier

Panthenol (Provitamin B5) – found in the iconic Aquaphor Healing Ointment, helps to condition the skin

Bisabolol – also found in Aquaphor Healing Ointment, helps to soothe the skin

Glycerin – provides long-lasting moisture

Vitamin E – helps to nourish skin

Shea Butter (Cream only) – for deep moisture

In clinical testing, both products demonstrated immediate improvement in skin dryness, moisturization and roughness within 15 minutes of a single application, with hydration sustained through 72 hours for the Lotion and 48 hours for the Cream.** The Cream also delivered a 50% improvement in tactile roughness from the first application.***

"Consumers today aren't willing to choose between skincare that performs and skincare that feels good to use every day – they expect both," added Popowich. "We engineered these formulas around that expectation, bringing the trust people already place in Aquaphor into their daily wellness routines."

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What makes Aquaphor Hydrating Daily Lotion and Moisturizing Cream different from other daily moisturizers?

Answer: Both formulas combine Aquaphor's dermatological ingredient science – Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides, Panthenol and Bisabolol – with lightweight, fast-absorbing textures. The Lotion delivers 72 hours of hydration and the Cream delivers 48 hours of moisture, both clinically tested to strengthen the skin's moisture barrier.

Question: Who are these products designed for?

Answer: Aquaphor Hydrating Daily Lotion is formulated for normal to dry, sensitive skin. Aquaphor Moisturizing Cream is formulated for dry, sensitive skin. Both are suitable for face and body and for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Question: Are the new products suitable for sensitive skin?

Answer: Yes. Both products are recognized by the National Eczema Association and are hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, and free of parabens, silicones and dyes.

Question: Where can I buy Aquaphor Hydrating Daily Lotion and Moisturizing Cream, and how much do they cost?

Answer: Available nationwide at mass retailers and drugstores, such as Walmart, Target, Amazon, and more. Retail prices range from $4.99 to $16.99+.

Question: How is this different from Aquaphor Healing Ointment?

Answer: Aquaphor Healing Ointment is a therapeutic, targeted-skin protectant repair product for dry, cracked and irritated skin. Aquaphor Hydrating Daily Lotion and Aquaphor Moisturizing Cream are the brand's first everyday face-and-body moisturizers, built for daily use rather than intensive repair, while drawing on the same core ingredient science.

Question: Can I use Aquaphor Hydrating Daily Lotion and Moisturizing Cream every day?

Answer: Yes. Aquaphor Hydrating Daily Lotion and Aquaphor Moisturizing Cream are designed for daily use on normal to dry, sensitive skin and can be used on both face and body.

Question: Which product should I choose: Aquaphor Hydrating Daily Lotion, Aquaphor Moisturizing Cream, or Aquaphor Healing Ointment?

Answer: Choose Aquaphor Hydrating Daily Lotion for lightweight, fast-absorbing daily hydration. Choose Aquaphor Moisturizing Cream enriched with nourishing Shea Butter if you prefer a richer texture and deeper moisture. Choose Aquaphor Healing Ointment for targeted protection and healing care for very dry, cracked, or compromised areas such as lips, hands, heels, cuticles, minor cuts, burns, or chafing.

About Aquaphor

With more than 100 years of skincare expertise, Aquaphor is trusted by consumers and recommended by dermatologists for its effective skincare solutions. Aquaphor is the #1 dermatologist recommended brand for dry, cracked skin and dry feet and heels, the #1 dermatologist recommended lip care brand, and the #1 dermatologist recommended brand for minor post-cosmetic in-office procedure skincare. For more information, visit AquaphorUS.com or find the brand on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Inc. is the North American affiliate of Beiersdorf AG, which has stood for innovative, high-quality skincare products for over a century. The company's portfolio of leading international brands includes Aquaphor, Eucerin, NIVEA, Coppertone, La Prairie and Chantecaille.

*Based on a survey conducted by Aquaphor of 2,040 women, December 2025.

** Aquaphor Clinical study, n=30 participants.

*** Aquaphor Clinical study, n=30 participants.

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SOURCE Aquaphor