Aquaphor Introduces Its First-Ever Baby Lotion, Designed to Nourish Baby's Sensitive Skin

NEW Aquaphor Baby Sensitive Lotion supports daily skincare rituals that help care for

baby's delicate skin, while creating moments of loving connection

STAMFORD, Conn., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Long before babies understand words, they understand touch. To support these powerful moments between parents and their little ones, Aquaphor – a dermatologist and pediatrician recommended brand with over 100 years of skincare expertise – today announced the launch of NEW Aquaphor Baby Sensitive Lotion. This innovation marks the brand's first-ever baby lotion, specifically designed to nourish a baby's delicate skin, while promoting daily skincare rituals that nurture a baby's overall wellbeing through the power of touch.

NEW Aquaphor Baby Sensitive Lotion supports daily skincare rituals that help care for baby’s delicate skin, while creating moments of loving connection

Created as part of Aquaphor's ongoing commitment to providing trusted, clinically proven skincare solutions that parents and babies love, the lotion was developed to help meet the significant demand among parents for baby products formulated for sensitive skin*. In fact, 72% of parents report having skincare concerns for their baby, including dry or sensitive skin**, reinforcing the need for products designed with babies' unique skin needs in mind.

Aquaphor recognizes that daily skincare routines often play an important role in driving moments of connection between parents and their babies. To better understand these experiences, the brand conducted new research exploring how caregivers bond with their children through everyday touch. A national survey of 1,016 parents/caregivers of children 24 months and younger uncovered a growing "bonding gap" as babies age.** The study found:

95% of parents say skin-to-skin time has positively contributed to their bond with their baby.

Additionally, 94% report the practice has positively contributed to their baby's emotional development, and as many (94%) parents agree they experience a sense of calm following skin-to-skin time as well.

A large majority (84%) of parents with newborns (0-3 months) engage in dedicated skin-to-skin time at least once a day, with 68% doing so multiple times a day. But this drops significantly in the post-newborn stage, where only 75% of parents with babies 4 months and older say they practice dedicated skin-to-skin time at least once a day, and only 57% do so multiple times a day.

78% of parents report that as their baby grows, there are fewer opportunities for dedicated skin-to-skin time, and 64% admit their busy schedule is a barrier to having consistent, routine skin-to-skin time with their baby.

Interestingly, parents of non-newborns (4+ months) who practice dedicated skin-to-skin time are even more convinced that the benefits continue as baby grows:

96% agree it has positively contributed to the bond between them and their baby (vs. 90% of newborn parents).

94% agree it has positively contributed to their baby's sleep quality (vs. 87% of newborn parents).

93% agree it has positively contributed to their baby's physical development (vs. 83% of newborn parents).

Designed specifically for babies three months and up, Aquaphor Baby Sensitive Lotion can help transform everyday routines into meaningful rituals. The lotion quickly and efficiently soothes dryness and nourishes baby's sensitive skin, so parents can focus on the moments that matter most with their little ones.

The new Aquaphor Baby Sensitive Lotion offers an effective yet gentle solution with a fast-absorbing formula that immediately soothes and locks in moisture without leaving a greasy residue. The lotion's formula, enriched with Provitamin B5 and Ceramide NP to support the skin's moisture barrier, Glycerin for nourishing moisture, and Hyaluronic Acid to help hydrate, provides a comprehensive approach to skin care. The hypoallergenic formula is free of fragrance, parabens, and dyes, and has earned the National Eczema Association (NEA) Seal of Acceptance.

"At Aquaphor Baby, we understand that caring for babies' sensitive skin is about more than soothing dryness – it's about caring for the healthy development of babies' skin and overall wellness by protecting the moments that matter most," said Patricia Popowich, Brand Director at Aquaphor. "With our new Baby Sensitive Lotion, we're delivering clinically proven moisturization for babies' sensitive skin while helping parents make everyday routines an opportunity for skin-to-skin bonding. As a pediatrician recommended brand, we are proud to be a trusted advocate helping parents and caregivers create meaningful experiences."

Aquaphor Baby Sensitive Lotion joins the pediatrician recommended brand's full line of baby products, and will be available beginning March 2026 at major retailers nationwide (Amazon, Walmart, Target).

For more information, visit the brand on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or at aquaphorus.com.

About Aquaphor:

With more than 100 years of skin care expertise, Aquaphor® is the #1 dermatologist recommended brand for dry, cracked skin and dry feet and heels, as well as, the #1 dermatologist recommended lip care brand, and #1 dermatologist recommended brand for post-cosmetic procedure skin care. Also a pediatrician recommended brand, Aquaphor Baby is the #3 baby skincare brand in the U.S. and offers a range of gentle and fragrance-free solutions for babies' sensitive skin. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or at www.aquaphorus.com.

About Beiersdorf:

Beiersdorf, Inc. is the North American affiliate of Beiersdorf AG, which has stood for innovative, high-quality skincare products for over a century. The company's portfolio of international brands includes Aquaphor, Eucerin, NIVEA, Coppertone, La Prairie and Chantecaille.

*Based on U.S. Baby & Children's Personal Care, Mintel, (2024), from a survey of 779 parents.

**Aquaphor conducted an online survey among n=1,016 U.S. parents (21+) of a child 24 months and younger between February 6th and February 18th, 2026 with a margin of error of +/- 3ppt at a 95% confidence interval.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Aquaphor