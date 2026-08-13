Aragon Research Unveils the Globe™ for Enterprise Coaching: Coaching Assistants Are Here to Stay
News provided byAragon Research
Aug 13, 2026, 14:56 ET
Aug 13, 2026, 14:56 ET
PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aragon Research, Inc. today released its third annual Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Coaching, 2027, evaluating major providers in a market undergoing a rapid transformation driven by Generative AI and Conversational Intelligence. The report highlights a definitive shift away from passive, "rearview mirror" call reviews toward active, real-time AI Coaching Assistants that guide customer-facing employees in the moment.
Historically, enterprise coaching relied on managers sampling a fraction of recorded calls days or weeks after interactions concluded. The 2027 Globe identifies an evolution in user experience: complex analytics dashboards are giving way to conversational AI assistants that allow reps and managers to query data and receive automated coaching, live call guidance, and interactive video role-play simulations.
"The cost of an unprepared customer-facing employee has never been higher," said Jim Lundy, CEO, Founder, and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. "Enterprise coaching has advanced from a passive review process to an active, interactive partnership between human and agent. Today's platforms do not merely transcribe and score; they listen, anticipate, and guide in real time to alter the trajectory of live conversations before deals are lost."
Key Highlights of the Report:
Evaluated Providers
The 2027 Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Coaching provides a comprehensive graphical and qualitative analysis of leading providers driving this market transition:
Allego, AmplifAI, Cresta, Dialpad, Gong, Gryphon.ai, Mindtickle, Outreach, Qstream, Salesforce, SalesHood, Seismic, and Showpad.
Organizations seeking to shorten onboarding time, improve sales execution, and automate quality management across sales and contact center operations can use this report as a definitive guide for vendor evaluation and selection.
About Aragon Research
Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises with the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. For more information, visit aragonresearch.com.
Disclaimer:
The Aragon Research Globe™ is a graphical representation of the enterprise coaching market as of August 13, 2026. Aragon Research does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications.
SOURCE Aragon Research
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