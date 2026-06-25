Securing the Autonomous Future: Aragon Research Unveils Hot Vendors for Agentic Security and Digital Transactions

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The era of the Agentic Enterprise is here, introducing a profound shift in enterprise architecture and operations. This transformation is highlighted by Aragon Research's selection of Hot Vendors—firms that are noteworthy, visionary, and innovative. This year's Hot Vendors Part I report showcases the vendors at the forefront of this evolution in two critical markets: Agentic AI Identity and Security and Digital Transaction Management.

The rapid proliferation of AI and digital labor is forcing enterprises to rethink how they manage security and business transactions. Autonomous agents are no longer a futuristic concept; they are being deployed today, creating an urgent need for new ways to secure and manage this emerging digital workforce. In this special report, Aragon Research identifies the Hot Vendors in markets that are fundamental to this new era.

"The rise of the agentic enterprise marks a foundational shift in how businesses operate," said Jim Lundy, Aragon Research Founder and CEO. "Companies are moving from simply digitizing tasks to deploying autonomous agents that can orchestrate entire business processes. The hot vendors we've identified are not just innovative; they are providing the critical infrastructure needed to navigate this transition securely and efficiently."

Hot Market Categories Defined

Agentic AI Identity and Security

The market for Agentic AI Identity and Security is emerging out of an urgent need to manage and protect a new class of digital workers. As enterprises deploy hundreds or thousands of autonomous AI agents, the traditional identity perimeter has dissolved. This new category, which Aragon calls Agentic Identity and Security Platforms (AISP), is about rigorously identifying, securing, and governing these non-human workers to protect the enterprise.

Digital Transaction Management (DTM)

The Digital Transaction Management market is undergoing a seismic shift. The era of basic, standalone e-signatures has ended, becoming fully commoditized. In its place, a new frontier of Content AI, Intelligent Assistants, and Agentic Workflows is emerging. The focus is no longer just on capturing a signature, but on transforming static documents into dynamic, self-executing transactions that connect the agreement to downstream business actions like invoicing and payments.

The 2026 Hot Vendors

The Hot Vendors in these markets for 2026 are pioneers in markets that are fundamentally changing the enterprise:

Hot Vendors in Agentic AI Identity and Security : Astrix Security, Britive, SailPoint, and Straiker.

: Astrix Security, Britive, SailPoint, and Straiker. Hot Vendors in Digital Transaction Management: Lightico, Agree, and Propper.

What Enterprises Should Do

Enterprises must recognize that securing and managing autonomous agents is a prerequisite for scaling AI initiatives. Leaders should prioritize the deployment of an Agentic Identity and Security Platform to establish visibility and control over their digital workforce. In parallel, they must re-evaluate their DTM providers, moving beyond basic e-signature to platforms that offer seamless, end-to-end workflow automation and connect agreements to revenue. These are not markets to merely "watch." The key is to see these technologies as strategic partners for transforming the business.

Aragon Research clients can learn more about these two markets and their Hot Vendors by reading the Reports: Aragon Research Hot Vendors in Agentic AI Identity and Security, 2026 and Aragon Research Hot Vendors in Digital Transaction Management, 2026.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises with the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com/

SOURCE Aragon Research