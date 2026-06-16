Aragon Research Unveils the Globe™ for Enterprise Video: Ushering in the "Agentic Era" of Knowledge

The new 2026 report evaluates 14 leading providers, highlighting the monumental shift from passive digital video libraries to proactive, AI agent-driven workflow automation and centralized enterprise intelligence.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aragon Research Inc. today released its 12th annual Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Video, 2026, evaluating 14 major providers in a market experiencing a profound structural transformation. The report highlights that enterprise video is at a historic inflection point: moving beyond passive storage repositories and basic search to become intelligent, active "Video Knowledge Fabrics" that power both human workforces and autonomous AI Agents.

While the previous year focused on basic AI transcription, individual consumption surges, and simplified content creation, the 2026 landscape is defined by the rapid maturation of proactive Agentic AI. Video platforms are transforming into intelligent, automated production studios where specialized AI agents execute complex, multi-step tasks—such as autonomously segmenting long-form recordings, generating precise metadata, translating audio, and publishing branded, targeted micro-videos—without requiring continuous human oversight.

"We are witnessing a watershed moment where enterprise video is transitioning from a passive digital library into an active, automated production studio," said Jim Lundy, CEO, Founder, and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. "In this new Agentic Era, video is no longer just for human viewing; it is a critical, queryable data source that trains AI agents and drives autonomous business workflows. Organizations that continue to treat video as a departmental, siloed asset rather than a centralized, strategic enterprise service will find themselves severely outpaced in both operational efficiency and engagement."

Key Highlights of the 2026 Report:

The Rise of Agentic Video Workflows : Discrete video tasks are rapidly being handed off to networks of specialized AI agents.

: Discrete video tasks are rapidly being handed off to networks of specialized AI agents. Video as a Queryable Knowledge Fabric : Turning static video archives into an active, searchable knowledge fabric for humans and AI.

: Turning static video archives into an active, searchable knowledge fabric for humans and AI. The Microvideo Explosion & Personalized Learning : The microvideo explosion: AI is auto-clipping long recordings into bite-sized, just-in-time training.

: The microvideo explosion: AI is auto-clipping long recordings into bite-sized, just-in-time training. The Case for a Centralized Platform: Fragmented video creates friction—enterprises need a unified platform built for streaming.

Evaluated Providers:

The 2026 Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Video provides a comprehensive graphical and qualitative analysis of 14 leading providers driving this market transition: Brandlive, Brightcove, Cloudinary, Enghouse Video, Haivision, IBM, Kaltura, Microsoft, Panopto, uStudio, Vbrick, Vidyard, Vimeo, and Wowza.

Organizations seeking to optimize their visual communications, leverage visual data to train AI systems, and implement agentic video workflows can use this report as a definitive guide for vendor evaluation and selection.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises with the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. For more information, visit aragonresearch.com.

Disclaimer: The Aragon Research Globe™ is a graphical representation of the enterprise video market as of June 16, 2026. Aragon Research does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications.

SOURCE Aragon Research