Arbo Expands Its Financial Services Ecosystem with the acquisition of Cone CPA Firm

Arbo combines technology-driven finance operations with trusted CPA advisory services, creating a unified ecosystem for accounting, tax, compliance, and financial planning.

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective April 24, 2026, Arbo acquired Cone CPA Firm, a strategic expansion of its financial services ecosystem designed to help businesses access both modern finance technology and trusted CPA expertise through a unified relationship.

The expansion represents a significant step forward in the company's mission to simplify financial operations, compliance, tax strategy, and advisory services for growing businesses and individuals.

WHY THIS MATTERS

For years, growing businesses have been forced to choose between innovative financial technology and the trusted advisory relationships that help them navigate tax strategy, compliance, and growth. Arbo's acquisition of Cone CPA Firm eliminates that tradeoff.

Arbo Technologies built the software engine to automate IRS transcript retrieval, connect compliance to accounting, and give business leaders real-time visibility. On the advisory side, Arbo CPA provided the human expertise. Now, by welcoming Cone CPA Firm into the Arbo family, we're taking that strategic advisory to a whole new level with enhanced tax planning, fractional CFO services, and deep CPA guidance.

This acquisition means you no longer have to piecemeal your financial life. Instead of juggling separate software vendors, bookkeepers, tax preparers, and outsourced CFOs, Arbo gives you a single, connected ecosystem. You get intelligent automation on the tech side and dedicated CPA expertise on the advisory side, everything you need to scale from day one.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR CLIENTS

Clients of both Arbo and the former Cone CPA Firm will experience no service disruption. Under Arbo CPA, clients gain access to:

Comprehensive tax planning and compliance support

Accounting and bookkeeping services

Strategic financial advisory and CFO-level guidance

Access to Arbo's technology platform and automation capabilities

Integrated financial visibility across advisory and operational functions

A single trusted partner for finance operations and financial expertise

All existing Cone CPA Firm team members, service commitments, contact information, and office locations remain in place. Clients will continue working with the same people they know and trust, now supported by the broader platform and resources of Arbo.

QUOTE: SAURAV BHANDARI, CPA | CEO, ARBO

"Our mission has always been to help businesses build stronger financial foundations. The expansion of Arbo CPA represents an important step forward in that mission.

Today's finance leaders need more than software, and they need more than advisory services alone. They need an ecosystem that combines technology, expertise, and execution.

By bringing experienced CPA professionals into the Arbo platform, we're creating a more comprehensive solution that helps organizations navigate financial complexity with greater confidence."

— Saurav Bhandari, CPA, CEO of Arbo companies

QUOTE: CONE CPA FIRM PRINCIPAL

"For the past 12 years, it has been my absolute privilege to serve as your CPA and trusted financial partner. Watching your businesses and families grow and helping you navigate your financial milestones has been the most rewarding part of my career. Driven by the same commitment to your long-term success, I am excited to share significant news about the next chapter of our firm.

Effective April 24, 2026, Cone CPA Firm was acquired by Arbo CPAs & Advisors based in Atlanta. Our top priority is to make this transition as smooth as possible for you. You can expect the same team members to provide the same high level of service with the same commitment to quality, now under the new leadership of Saurav Bhandari, CPA."

— John Cone, Former Principal, Cone CPA Firm

ABOUT ARBO CPA

Arbo CPA delivers accounting, tax, and financial planning services for growing businesses and high-net-worth individuals. Backed by the Arbo platform, Arbo CPA provides real-time financial visibility, proactive tax strategy, and the advisory partnership growing organizations need to make confident financial decisions at every stage.

As part of the Arbo ecosystem, Arbo CPA works alongside Arbo's technology platform to deliver a connected approach to financial operations and advisory services.

Learn more at arbocpa.com.

ABOUT ARBO Technologies

Arbo is a financial operations platform that helps businesses and accounting firms automate IRS transcript retrieval and simplify accounting, compliance, and tax workflows, as well as financial management, through intelligent financial infrastructure. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Arbo empowers business leaders with the tools and expertise needed to operate with greater clarity, confidence, and control.

Learn more at arbohq.com.

Media Contact

Anthony Anchante

[email protected]

SOURCE Arbo