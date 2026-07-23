SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARBOR Technology Corp. has launched its next-generation COM-HPC module, COMX-C710, powered by the new AMD Ryzen™ AI Embedded X100 Series processors. Targeting robotics, medical, and industrial automation, the module will debut at AMD Advancing AI 2026 in San Francisco on July 23.

ARBOR Launches COMX-C710 AI Module Powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI Embedded X100 Processors for Robotics and Physical AI Applications

"AMD Ryzen AI Embedded processors bring together CPU, GPU, and NPU on a single platform, enabling low-latency, power-efficient AI performance for industrial and autonomous systems," said Sumit Shah, head of product management and marketing, Adaptive and Embedded Computing Group, AMD.

"With the COMX-C710, ARBOR brings AI on Modules to the next level," said Vincent Liao, VP of Embedded Computing Product Division of ARBOR Technology. "Powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI Embedded X100 series, the module delivers a highly integrated heterogeneous computing platform that simplifies system design while enabling high-performance, real-time AI processing for robotics, medical, and industrial automation applications."

Next-Generation Computing Core for Physical AI

Built on the COM-HPC Client Size C form factor that leverages the X100 processor, COMX-C710 delivers up to 126 TOPS of AI performance, including a 50 TOPS XDNA™ 2 NPU. It enables efficient workload distribution across CPU, GPU, and NPU for optimized edge AI processing. Integrated LPDDR5x memory enhances data throughput and energy efficiency, while extended temperature and wide voltage support ensure stable operation in harsh environments.

Enabling Robotics and Physical AI Applications

The module's heterogeneous architecture consolidates robotic workloads on a single platform. The CPU handles control and decision-making, the GPU supports multi-camera vision and SLAM processing, and the NPU accelerates AI inference such as object detection and scene understanding. This unified design supports models like YOLO, enabling real-time perception and autonomous operation.

Target Markets: Robotics, Medical, and Industrial Automation

COMX-C710 supports AMRs, collaborative robots, robotic arms, medical imaging, endoscopy, patient monitoring, and industrial automation. By integrating control, vision, and AI inference, it simplifies system design, reduces complexity, and helps accelerate deployments.

Delivering "AI on Modules, Bandwidth on Demand"

COMX-C710 reflects ARBOR's vision of "AI on Modules, Bandwidth on Demand," combining performance, scalability, and integrated AI acceleration in a standardized COM-HPC platform to advance real-time intelligent and autonomous systems.

Note: AMD, the AMD arrow logo, Ryzen, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

SOURCE ARBOR Technology Corp.