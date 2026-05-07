ARBOR Technology Unveils ARES-2100 Series for Next-Generation Edge AI with Intel Core Series 3 Processors

TAIPEI, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARBOR Technology Corp., a global leader in industrial IoT and edge AI computing solutions, announces the ARES-2100 Series, an ultra-slim fanless Edge AI system powered by Intel® Core™ Series 3 processors (Wildcat Lake). Designed for industrial automation, machine vision, lightweight edge AI inference workloads and smart factory application deployment.

Hybrid Edge AI Architecture with High-Efficiency Performance

Powered by Intel® Core™ Series 3 processors, ARBOR's ultra-slim ARES-2100 delivers up to 40 TOPS of AI performance, making it the ideal Edge AI system for space-constrained AMR/AGV deployments.

Up to 40 TOPS AI Computing Power

Built with a hybrid computing architecture combining advanced CPU cores, Intel Xe3 graphics, and Intel NPU 5.0, ARES-2100 provides up to 40 TOPS of AI performance. Its dedicated NPU delivers up to 17 TOPS for complex neural processing, reducing CPU workload and enabling faster, low-latency inference for applications such as automated inspection and machine vision - all within a thermally optimized fanless design.

Ultra-Slim 1U Design for Space-Constrained Environments

With its compact 1U form factor and chassis, ARES-2100 is ideal for space-constrained deployments such as 1U racks, AMR/AGV systems, and slim industrial cabinets. Built for 24/7 reliability, it features MIL-STD-810H durability, secure cable-lock design, up to three 2.5GbE LAN ports, flexible M.2 expansion, wide 9–36V DC input, optional UFS 3.1 storage, and operation from -20°C to 60°C - providing scalable, stable Edge AI performance.

ARBOR and Intel Co-Drive Next-Generation Edge AI Innovation

ARBOR and Intel will continue to advance next-generation Edge AI innovation together, delivering high-performance, reliable, and future-ready solutions for real-world edge AI applications.

SOURCE ARBOR Technology Corp.