Arc XP and Tickaroo Partner to Bring Live Blogging Workflows to Media Organizations

New Power Up integration enables Arc XP customers to embed Tickaroo live blogs into the Arc XP media operating platform

WASHINGTON and REGENSBURG, Germany, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc XP today announced a partnership with Tickaroo, a live blogging platform trusted by hundreds of newsrooms worldwide. The partnership enables Arc XP customers to embed Tickaroo live blogs directly into the Arc XP platform through a custom Power Up integration.

Arc XP and Tickaroo combined enhance the user experience with live blogging and live coverage

The integration gives editorial teams a streamlined way to deliver real-time coverage for breaking news, sports, elections, live events, and developing stories. By bringing Tickaroo's live blogging capabilities into the Arc XP platform, publishers can manage live coverage within existing publishing workflows while improving speed, flexibility, and audience engagement.

"Arc XP is focused on helping media organizations build stronger, more sustainable digital businesses, and that starts with giving newsrooms tools that make their work faster, simpler, and more impactful," said Sharad Vivek, Head of Partnerships at Arc XP. "Tickaroo shares our belief that technology should simplify editorial workflows, not complicate them. This partnership gives our customers a practical way to deliver high-quality live coverage while keeping their teams focused on reporting, audience engagement, and growth."

Tickaroo helps news, sports, and media organizations deliver real-time stories that build trust, grow audiences, and create new monetization opportunities. Its platform supports live news coverage, sports reporting, major events, multimedia storytelling, AI-powered workflows, and distributed newsroom collaboration.

"Live coverage has become one of the most important ways publishers build connection and trust with their audiences and drive sustainable revenue at the same time," said Naomi Owusu, CEO and Co-Founder of Tickaroo. "By partnering with Arc XP, we are making it easier for media organizations to bring real-time storytelling into their existing publishing environments. Together, we can help newsrooms work more efficiently, engage audiences more deeply, and create new opportunities for sustainable growth."

RND, a shared customer of Arc XP and Tickaroo, has successfully used Tickaroo for nearly a decade. "Real-time coverage is central to how we serve audiences across fast-moving news and events. The combination of Arc XP and Tickaroo gives our teams a more integrated way to publish live updates, streamline workflows, and keep readers engaged when stories are developing quickly," said Martin Kautz, Head of Media Technologies, RND RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland.

About Arc XP

Arc XP is the content platform and operating system built to power growth for ambitious media companies. Developed by The Washington Post, Arc XP is used by leading media organizations worldwide, including The Irish Times, Libération, L'Express, RND, Graham Media Group, and Sky News. Arc XP's platform helps media companies innovate rapidly, own audience relationships, and grow independent revenue. Arc XP supports more than 2,500 sites globally and delivers billions of pageviews each month. Learn more at www.arcxp.com.

About Tickaroo

Founded in 2011, Tickaroo helps news, sports, and media organizations deliver engaging, real-time stories that build trust and drive audience growth. Trusted by more than 450 newsrooms worldwide, Tickaroo's live blogging platform offers reliable performance, AI-powered workflows, multimedia integration, and collaborative tools that help teams cover events from anywhere. Tickaroo supports publishers, event organizers, and sports organizations in engaging audiences in real time and unlocking new monetization opportunities. Customers include Süddeutsche Zeitung, RND, The Irish Independent, Mediahuis, Stuff, and the German, Swiss, and Austrian Press Agencies. Details at www.tickaroo.com.

SOURCE Arc XP