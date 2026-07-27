Arcadis toll system powers critical North American trade gateway at Gordie Howe International Bridge

Arcadis delivers end-to-end toll system and provides intelligent systems design across transportation, security, and communications for landmark $6.4B Gordie Howe International Bridge

WINDSOR, ON and DETROIT, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), a global leader in sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, celebrates the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, for which it delivered the design, development, installation, and commissioning of the bridge's tolling system and the design and engineering of its intelligent transportation, security, and communications systems.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge spans the Detroit River between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, and is the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America, as well as the 10th-longest cable-stayed bridge in the world. As a critical gateway between Canada and the United States, the bridge is expected to transform trade between Windsor and Detroit, offering six traffic lanes with the ability to accommodate oversized vehicles and hazardous materials, as well as on-site inspection to streamline the movement of goods.

Since 2018, Arcadis has played a central role in delivering the bridge's digital and intelligent infrastructure. Engaged through the project's design team, Arcadis supported the preliminary and detailed design of the toll and security system, as well as the intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and network communications across the corridor. Following this work, Arcadis was awarded the contract for the turnkey supply of the toll system, expanding its role to deliver a fully integrated, end-to-end tolling solution.

Arcadis co-designed, developed, installed, and commissioned the complete toll system, from roadside tolling infrastructure to the back-office revenue management platform, leveraging its latest toll system platform. The deployed solution integrates tolling operations with advanced ITS capabilities, enabling electronic, automated, and attended toll collection, real-time transaction processing, traffic monitoring, incident management, and dynamic lane control to optimize traffic flow and safety.

Arcadis also supported the launch of Breakaway, the customer account registration program developed by Arcadis that enables travelers and commercial operators to pre-register and pay for tolls digitally. This advanced rollout ensured system readiness and user adoption, supporting automated payments and streamlined crossings.

Usha Elyatamby, Global Director, Digital Transportation at Arcadis said, "The Gordie Howe International Bridge is more than a landmark infrastructure project—it is a transformative investment in the future of North American mobility in one of the continent's most vital trade corridors. This achievement reflects the strength of the Arcadis team and our partners, creating lasting value through stronger connectivity and economic growth for communities on both sides of the border for generations to come. We're incredibly proud to have delivered an Arcadis tolling solution that is fully integrated with the bridge's intelligent transportation platform and will enable a seamless, integrated, and customer-centric experience from today onward."

The opening marks a major milestone for Arcadis, reinforcing its position as an infrastructure and digital design leader across North America. The Gordie Howe International Bridge joins three North American toll facilities and more than 30 globally that use Arcadis' digital tolling systems, highlighting Arcadis' role in supporting efficient and reliable cross-border transportation.

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are around 34,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and reported €4.9 billion in gross revenues for 2025. www.arcadis.com

SOURCE Arcadis