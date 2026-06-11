Archax and Hedera Advance Tokenized Securities with Real-Time Streaming Cash Flows

LONDON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Archax, the UK/EU-regulated digital asset platform, today announced real-time streaming cash flows for tokenized securities on Hedera, the trusted public network for building fast, secure, and compliant decentralized applications. This capability enables interest payments to be distributed on a near second-by-second basis directly to investors' wallets using Circle's USDC stablecoin on Hedera.

This innovation expands upon Archax's success with pooled token products on Hedera. It marks another step in delivering institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure that improves efficiency, transparency, and liquidity across tokenized markets.

Powered by Hedera's enterprise-grade, low-fee network, the streaming cash flow capability enables interest payments to update in real-time within investors' wallets. As tokenized securities are traded, the corresponding payments automatically follow the asset each second, with cash flows adjusting continuously based on where the security is held. Since the underlying assets can be fractionalized, the associated payments are also continuously divisible.

Graham Rodford, CEO and co-founder of Archax commented, "Tokenizing assets was the first step; streaming cash flows is a giant leap into the future of finance. Industry-leading innovation like this unlocks true on-chain utility - such as real-time yield payment streams - as well as reducing market inefficiencies. This deployment on Hedera showcases how regulated, institutional products can leverage cutting-edge DLT capabilities to deliver unprecedented liquidity and efficiency to investors. This isn't just a 24/7 market, it's a real-time, second-by-second market."

"Our work with Archax is a strong example of how tokenization can improve the way financial assets are managed and distributed," said Gregg Bell, Chief Investment Officer at Hashgraph. "By enabling cash flows to move seamlessly with tokenized securities, we're bringing greater efficiency, transparency, and precision to capital markets. It's an important step toward a future where financial assets and the value they generate move together in real time."

The streaming cash flow functionality also supports broader future applications, including continuous coupon payments, real-time revenue distribution, usage-based payments, and other models that benefit from precise, real-time settlement.

Archax remains focused on bridging traditional finance by providing regulated infrastructure for issuing, trading, and safeguarding digital and tokenized assets. The deployment demonstrates how Hedera's scalable technology, institutional governance, and built-in compliance supports financial applications in regulated markets.

About Archax

Archax is a UK and EU-regulated digital asset platform, targeted at the professional and institutional investor community. Archax supports all types of digital assets – from unregulated cryptocurrencies through to regulated tokenised real-world assets (RWAs). Archax also covers the full digital lifecycle from token issuance and fundraising through to trading and custody. For more information about Archax, visit archax.com.

About Hedera

Hedera is the trust layer of the digital economy, providing fast, secure, and efficient distributed ledger technology (DLT) powered by its unique hashgraph technology. With an open-source ecosystem, predictable, low-cost fees, and carbon-negative operations, it equips developers with the tools to build scalable applications with real-world impact.

Governed by a diverse council of world-leading institutions, Hedera ensures transparent and fair decision-making. By driving innovation in DeFi, tokenization, AI, digital identity, and sustainable finance, it is shaping a more trusted, efficient, and inclusive digital future.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com, or follow us on X at @hedera or Linkedin. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/papers.

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SOURCE Hedera