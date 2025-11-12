Hedera Unlocks Global Regulated Asset Market with Dual Token Standard Support

ERC-3643 Token Standard Integrated into Asset Tokenization Studio

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedera today announced the integration of ERC-3643 within its Asset Tokenization Studio , an open-source toolkit enabling institutions and fintechs to issue and manage tokenized assets, expanding the network's regulated asset issuance capabilities and enabling global access to a broader range of tokenized assets.

The update represents a major evolution in how issuers can configure and deploy compliant digital assets on Hedera. ERC-3643, a format authored by Tokeny, introduces on-chain identity at the contract level and a modular architecture that makes tokenization more adaptable, interoperable, and globally compliant.

"The addition of ERC-3643 to the Asset Tokenization Studio gives issuers more flexibility and control over how they bring regulated assets on-chain," said Dr. Sabrina Tachdjian, VP of Financial Markets (APAC) at Hedera Foundation. "It reflects where the market is headed: toward borderless, customizable, and standards-based tokenization that empowers adopters across all frameworks and jurisdictions."

A more modular, user-driven model

A complement to Asset Tokenization Studio's earlier US-centric ERC-1400 implementation, the new ERC-3643 integration introduces a flexible, modular framework that gives issuers full control over configuration. Within Asset Tokenization Studio, users can define compliance parameters, fill in metadata fields, and adapt tokens to meet the requirements of any jurisdiction.

This model empowers issuers to design and launch globally compliant digital assets without regional limitations. By embedding regulatory logic directly into the contract, ERC-3643 enables more seamless cross-border operations and expands access to international markets.

"ERC-3643 plays a pivotal role in enabling enterprises to issue assets that can be directly attributed to verified KYC or KYB identities. Asset Tokenization Studio allows organizations to issue, manage, and transfer digital assets in a way that is both compliant and secure - unlocking new opportunities for regulated and institutional use cases across the Hedera ecosystem and beyond," said Matt Woodward, Future Payments Systems Consultant at Australian Payments Plus.

Tokeny partnership and standard modules

Tokeny plays a key role in advancing regulated tokenization. The company pioneered the ERC-3643 standard and is developing standard modules that will be available within Asset Tokenization Studio, enabling issuers to quickly configure tokens that meet specific compliance requirements while maintaining full flexibility for customization.

"The future of tokenized finance depends on standardization. ERC-3643 gives the industry a common language for compliant tokenization" said Luc Falempin, CEO of Tokeny & Head of Product Apex Digital, Apex Group. "It not only guarantees a plug-and-play DeFi future with built-in compliance for tokenised regulated assets, but also gives every service provider a clear and interoperable way to operate and serve tokenized assets. Integrating it into the Hedera Asset Tokenization Studio is a strong step forward for the interoperable tokenization era."

This collaboration brings together Tokeny's expertise in regulated asset frameworks with Hedera's high-performance, energy-efficient DLT, giving users a powerful, standards-aligned environment for tokenized finance.

Dual-standard flexibility

With both ERC-1400 and ERC-3643 now supported, Asset Tokenization Studio gives issuers the flexibility to choose the framework that best aligns with their regulatory and market needs. ERC-3643 offers a global, modular approach suited for non-U.S. jurisdictions, while ERC-1400 remains an established option for U.S.-based equity and bond issuers.

By supporting both standards, Hedera ensures that its ecosystem stays aligned with evolving industry practices and continues to offer issuers a trusted, future-ready foundation for compliant, cross-border digital assets. While other solutions may focus on one standard, Asset Tokenization Studio is one of the first to bridge both approaches without locking issuers into a proprietary ecosystem.

About Hedera

Hedera is the trust layer of the digital economy, providing fast, secure, and efficient distributed ledger technology (DLT) powered by its unique hashgraph technology. With an open-source ecosystem, predictable, low-cost fees, and carbon-negative operations, it equips developers with the tools to build scalable applications with real-world impact.

Governed by a diverse council of world-leading institutions, Hedera ensures transparent and fair decision-making. By driving innovation in DeFi, tokenization, AI, digital identity, and sustainable finance, it is shaping a more trusted, efficient, and inclusive digital future.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com , or follow us on X at @hedera or Linkedin . The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/papers .

