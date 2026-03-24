Archer Education Celebrates 20 Years of Online Growth Enablement for 200+ Higher Education Institutions

Leading enrollment partner's digital marketing innovations helped universities reach 20 million adult learners through online program growth and data-driven strategy

KANSAS CITY, Kan., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Archer Education, a leading partner in online growth enablement for higher education, is celebrating its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of helping colleges and universities modernize enrollment strategies, expand online programs, and engage today's learners more effectively.

Since its founding in 2006, Archer Education has partnered with 200+ institutions to manage digital marketing, online program growth, and data-driven enrollment strategy for more than 1,000 online programs, helping institutions reach over 20 million adult learners.

"Higher education has changed dramatically over the past 20 years. From the rise of online learning to the growing role of AI, how adult learners discover online programs is constantly evolving," said Brian Hartnack, co-founder and CEO of Archer Education. "Our focus has always been enabling institutions to adapt while staying true to their mission and academic strengths."

As the higher education landscape continues to evolve, Archer Education collaborates with universities to rethink how they can strengthen their internal capabilities across marketing, enrollment, and student engagement.

Archer Education's successful track record navigating the dynamic landscape of higher ed digital marketing over the past 20 years offers a proven roadmap for helping today's institutions tap into the benefits of AI-driven search and new digital discovery channels. The company is working closely with institutions, including Tulane University, Augusta University, and The University of North Carolina System, among others, to ensure the institution's marketing and enrollment strategies reach new adult learners and expand access to online education and graduate degree programs.

"AI will play an increasingly important role in enrollment strategy, though success still depends on strong data infrastructure and authentic storytelling," Hartnack added. "The institutions that thrive will be those that combine technology with human insight, a strong student experience, and a great brand story."

About Archer Education

Since 2006, Archer Education has helped bridge more than 20 million students to a higher education institution. Archer continues to grow and bring innovative advisory, enrollment marketing, admissions, and retention services to higher education partners across the nation. Archer's online growth enablement approach includes organizational development, consulting, and market research. With a deep understanding of the higher education landscape, Archer is the best-fit partner for institutions looking to enhance operations and better serve their communities and students. Learn more at archeredu.com.

SOURCE Archer Education