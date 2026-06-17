EdTech Breakthrough Names Archer Education Enrollment Management Solutions Provider of the Year

Prestigious Awards Program Recognizes Archer's Strategic Approach to Higher Ed Online Growth Enablement

KANSAS CITY, Kan., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Archer Education, a leading partner in online growth enablement for higher education institutions, today announced that it has been named the "Overall Enrollment Management Solution Provider of the Year" in the eighth annual 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Awards program. EdTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies and solutions driving the global educational technology market.

Over its 20-year history, Archer has supported more than 200 institutions and managed digital marketing and enrollment strategies for 1,000+ online programs, helping reach over 20 million learners.

Archer's comprehensive approach to online program growth integrates digital marketing, enrollment strategy, analytics, and AI-driven technology enablement into a unified solution that supports the entire student recruitment lifecycle, from initial discovery through enrollment. This collaborative partnership model empowers higher ed institutions to grow online enrollments while strengthening their own internal capabilities.

"Enrollment management is evolving as AI reshapes how students search, compare, and make decisions about higher education," said Brian Hartnack, CEO of Archer Education. "Archer helps institutions respond with integrated strategies, proprietary AI tools, and student-centered support that strengthen the path from first interaction to enrollment.

Archer works closely with universities such as Tulane University, Texas A&M University, the University of North Carolina System and Augusta University to develop customized strategies that align with the institution's mission, academic strengths, and online enrollment goals. Rather than replacing institutional teams, Archer helps universities build the expertise and capabilities needed to sustain enrollment growth over the long term.

The Edtech Breakthrough program is dedicated to recognizing and honoring innovation excellence in educational technology products, companies, and people. Archer Education was one of a record number of global nominations evaluated in the competition.

About Archer Education

Since 2006, Archer Education has helped bridge more than 20 million students to a higher education institution. Archer continues to grow and bring innovative advisory, enrollment marketing, admissions, and retention services to higher education partners across the nation. Archer's online growth enablement approach includes organizational development, implementation, and market research. With a deep understanding of the higher education landscape, Archer is the best-fit partner for institutions looking to enhance operations and better serve their communities and students. Learn more at archeredu.com.

SOURCE Archer Education