Archer Meat Snacks Launches First-Ever Chicken Protein Snack, Expanding to Target and Walmart with New 8-Count Multipack Line

Key Facts

New products in-store date: Beginning June 2026 at Target

New mini stick flavors: Oven-Roasted Chicken Mini Sticks (Archer's first chicken product) and Sweet BBQ Beef Mini Sticks (100% grass-fed beef)

New 8-count multipack formats: Oven-Roasted Chicken Minis, Sweet BBQ Beef Minis, Classic Beef Minis, 1-ounce Classic Beef Sticks, Original Turkey Minis and 1-ounce Original Turkey Sticks

Target expansion: Target is doubling its meat snack section to carry Archer's full 8-count Minis line plus expanded jerky and full-size stick distribution.

Walmart expansion: Archer will now have a total of roughly 7,500 new shelf placements, led by new 8-count multipacks of 1-ounce Classic Beef Sticks and 1-ounce Original Turkey Sticks.

Suggested retail price: $7.99 for 8-count Minis multipacks; $16.99 for 8-count 1-ounce full-size stick multipacks

Nutrition: Gluten-free certified, zero grams of total sugar, 4–5 grams of protein per mini stick, no fillers, no artificial ingredients

Brand growth: Archer dollar sales up 34.3% in the latest 52 weeks vs. 9.2% category growth (SPINS, total US ending 3/22/26); meat stick sales specifically up 54.9% vs. category 16.1%. Archer is outpacing meat stick category growth by more than 3x

"Archer was built on a simple idea: real ingredients, real protein, nothing you can't pronounce. The fact that we're now in more than 30,000 doors — and growing more than three times the category — tells us consumers have been waiting for this," said Andrew Thomas, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Archer Meat Snacks. "The chicken launch and 8-count expansion are about meeting them wherever they shop and making it easy to choose better protein snacks."

"I've been a fan of Archer's meat snacks for a while, so I was excited to hear they were expanding their line. As a dietitian, I look for meaningful protein and quality ingredients — and their new Oven-Roasted Chicken Mini Sticks and Sweet BBQ Beef Mini Sticks deliver both. With 5 grams of protein per stick, zero grams of sugar, and no artificial ingredients, they're my new go-to recommendation for on-the-go snacking or tossing in a lunchbox. Now available at Target, Archer is making it easier than ever to find a snack that tastes good and delivers nutritionally," said Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, LD, CLEC, CPT.

Why This Launch Matters

Archer continues to outpace the meat snacks category, with dollar sales up 34.3% in the latest 52 weeks, nearly four times the category's 9.2% growth rate over the same period, according to SPINS data through March 22, 2026. Approximately 70% of Archer's sales are driven by new consumers entering the meat snacks category and spending more (Source: Numerator, Source of Volume, ending October 19, 2025). The new 8-count portfolio reflects growing demand for high-quality, real protein snacks at an accessible price point for first-time category shoppers.

New 8-Count Minis Lineup

Oven-Roasted Chicken Mini Sticks: Archer's first-ever chicken product, made with all-natural chicken – gluten-free, zero sugar, and 5 grams of protein per stick for grab-and-go snacking.

Archer's first-ever chicken product, made with all-natural chicken – gluten-free, zero sugar, and 5 grams of protein per stick for grab-and-go snacking. Sweet BBQ Beef Mini Sticks : A new smoky, backyard BBQ flavor made with 100% grass-fed beef – gluten-free, zero sugar, and 5 grams of protein per stick.

: A new smoky, backyard BBQ flavor made with 100% grass-fed beef – gluten-free, zero sugar, and 5 grams of protein per stick. Classic Beef Mini Sticks : zero-frills, real-ingredient snack made with 100% grass-fed beef – gluten-free, zero sugar, and 4 grams of protein per stick that fits perfectly into lunchboxes, pantries, gym bags and everyday routines.

: zero-frills, real-ingredient snack made with 100% grass-fed beef – gluten-free, zero sugar, and 4 grams of protein per stick that fits perfectly into lunchboxes, pantries, gym bags and everyday routines. Original Turkey Mini Sticks: Made with all-natural turkey – gluten-free, zero sugar, and 5 grams of protein per stick with unreal flavor for easy snacking.

Pricing and Availability

8-count Minis multipack: $7.99 suggested retail price

8-count 1-ounce full-size stick multipack: $16.99 suggested retail price

In-store: Full 8-count line available at Target beginning June 2026, and 8-count 1-ounce Original Turkey Sticks and 8-count 1-ounce Classic Beef Sticks available nationwide at Walmart locations now.

About Archer

Archer is one of America's leading clean-ingredient meat snack brands, crafting premium products using only grass-fed and grass-finished beef and all-natural proteins – never any fillers, shortcuts, or ingredients you can't pronounce. The brand's "Stick to Real" philosophy positions Archer as the trusted go-to for consumers who seek food made from real ingredients and refuse to compromise on taste or quality.

Driven by trends around protein and portability, Archer's lineup of mini and full-size meat sticks, jerky and sausages, made with real ingredients and culinary-forward flavors, has fueled significant growth – with the brand projecting retail sales of over half a billion in 2026. Founded in 2011 and now available in more than 30,000 retail locations nationwide, Archer's mini meat sticks are best sellers, bringing new customers, including families, into the better-for-you snack category.

Over the past 12 months, Archer has completed a major rebrand, launched a national marketing campaign, secured a multi-year sponsorship of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and launched their second manufacturing plant with the ability to create over 1 billion mini meat sticks per year.

Archer offers grass-fed beef jerky, all-natural turkey jerky, and a variety of meat sticks – including fan-favorite Mini Sticks – in savory and culinary-inspired flavors. Sold at more than 30,000 stores nationwide, including Costco, Whole Foods Market, Walmart, Starbucks, Target, and 7-Eleven. Archer is also the official meat snack partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Press Kit

Visit archerjerky.com for full product details. Access the press kit here.

To learn more, visit archerjerky.com or follow @ArcherJerky on social media including Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn (@ArcherMeatSnacks).

Sources

SPINS, total meat snacks, total US ending 3/22/26 (category growth and Archer growth data)





Numerator, Source of Volume, ending 10/19/25 (new consumer share data)

SOURCE Archer