Enter a Galaxy Far, Far Away Through New Collaboration with Archer "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu"

"Star Wars return to theaters with The Mandalorian & Grogu is a true 'can't miss' theatrical event," said Eugene Kang, founder and CEO of Archer Meat Snacks. "With three limited-time Mandalorian and Grogu branded products, Fandango rewards, and fan experiences like our sweepstakes*, we're giving Star Wars fans exciting ways to celebrate this iconic franchise."

The 360-degree campaign will be activated across retail, digital and social ads, out-of-home, and consumer-facing extensions, including:

Out-of-this-Galaxy Packaging Takeover: Archer will feature film-themed co-branded packaging across three of its best-selling products nationwide, including Original Beef Mini Sticks, Original Turkey Mini Sticks, and Full-Size Classic Beef Sticks. Packaging will include a scannable QR code, creating a seamless path from shelf to screen with a compelling Fandango offer.

Archer will feature film-themed co-branded packaging across three of its best-selling products nationwide, including Original Beef Mini Sticks, Original Turkey Mini Sticks, and Full-Size Classic Beef Sticks. Packaging will include a scannable QR code, creating a seamless path from shelf to screen with a compelling Fandango offer. Multi-Platform Media Campaign : Archer's custom ad spot featuring high-flying clips from the film will be airing on Disney+ leading up to the theatrical and streaming releases, across Spectrum Reach's premium ad inventory during major sports playoffs, and in theaters nationwide. Ads will also run across YouTube, TikTok, Meta and Reddit. Billboards in Los Angeles and New York will further extend the campaign's reach in key markets.

: Archer's custom ad spot featuring high-flying clips from the film will be airing on Disney+ leading up to the theatrical and streaming releases, across Spectrum Reach's premium ad inventory during major sports playoffs, and in theaters nationwide. Ads will also run across YouTube, TikTok, Meta and Reddit. Billboards in Los Angeles and New York will further extend the campaign's reach in key markets. Fandango Consumer Promotion: Fans who purchase $25 of qualifying Archer products can unlock a $10 Fandango Movie Reward toward tickets to see Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu by scanning a QR code on participating packaging or displays or visiting www.activaterewards.com/ArcherJerky.

Fans who purchase $25 of qualifying Archer products can unlock a $10 Fandango Movie Reward toward tickets to see Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu by scanning a QR code on participating packaging or displays or visiting www.activaterewards.com/ArcherJerky. Social Sweepstakes*: Archer will host a social sweepstakes unlocking a unique opportunity that's out-of-this-world. One lucky fan will receive two tickets to attend the Los Angeles premiere and a travel voucher. Archer will be on-site, handing out samples & themed merchandise.

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is shaping up to be one of the year's most exciting theatrical events, and it's always rewarding to see brands like Archer create new ways for fans to celebrate the adventure," said Lylle Breier, EVP Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy & Events at Disney.

For more information about Archer, visit www.archerjerky.com. Our press kit featuring campaign assets can be found HERE.

About Archer

Archer is one of America's leading clean-ingredient meat snack brands, crafting premium products using only grass-fed and grass-finished beef and all-natural proteins – never any fillers, shortcuts, or ingredients you can't pronounce. The brand's "Stick to Real" philosophy positions Archer as the trusted go-to for consumers who seek food made from real ingredients and refuse to compromise on taste or quality.

Driven by trends around protein and portability, Archer's lineup of mini and full-size meat sticks, jerky and sausages, made with real ingredients and culinary-forward flavors, has fueled significant growth – with the brand projecting retail sales of over half a billion in 2026. Founded in 2011 and now available in more than 30,000 retail locations nationwide, Archer's mini meat sticks are best sellers, bringing new customers, including families, into the better-for-you snack category.

Over the past 12 months, Archer has completed a major rebrand, launched a national marketing campaign, secured a multi-year sponsorship of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and launched their second manufacturing plant with the ability to create over 1 billion mini meat sticks per year.

Archer offers grass-fed beef jerky, all-natural turkey jerky, and a variety of meat sticks – including fan-favorite Mini Sticks – in savory and culinary-inspired flavors. Sold at more than 30,000 stores nationwide, including Costco, Whole Foods Market, Walmart, Starbucks, Target, and 7-Eleven. Archer is also the official meat snack partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

To learn more, visit archerjerky.com or follow @ArcherJerky on social media including Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn (@ArcherMeatSnacks).

About Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu," an all-new Star Wars adventure opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026. The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

*Archer Jerky Sweepstakes Celebrating the Release of The Mandalorian and Grogu Abbreviated Rules

Short Disclosure for Social Media Posts/Influencer Posts/Web banners:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 18+/age of majority 50 U.S./D.C. Ends 5/1/26. Official Rules, odds, and prize descriptions are available here: https://archerjerky.com/blogs/the-range/archer-jerky-sweepstakes-celebrating-the-release-of-the-mandalorian-and-grogu. Travel stipend to attend premiere included with prize but winner must arrange all travel and other accommodations. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: S&E Gourmet Cuts, Inc, 600 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90017, US.

SOURCE Archer