Archera Brings Guaranteed Commitments to Google Cloud

Guaranteed Committed Use Discounts (GCUDs) give Google Cloud customers deep commitment savings with terms as short as 30 days and zero underutilization risk, completing Archera's coverage across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Archera, the cloud cost optimization platform, today announced general availability of support for Google Cloud, extending its Guaranteed Commitments beyond Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. With Guaranteed Committed Use Discounts (GCUDs), Google Cloud customers can now capture the deep savings of committed-use discounts without the rigid one- to three-year lock-in that native commitments require.

Committed-use discounts are one of the largest levers on a Google Cloud bill, but they are also one of the hardest to use safely. Google Cloud offers no flexible discount for commitments shorter than a year, a gap between one- and three-year terms, and resource-based CUDs that cannot be cancelled or modified once purchased. Teams are forced to bet one to three years on a usage forecast, and any overcommitment becomes capacity they pay for but never use.

Guaranteed Commitments are Archera's answer to that problem, and they are now available for Google Cloud. GCUDs are standard Google Cloud committed-use discounts that Archera guarantees against overcommitment: if usage falls short, Archera covers the loss by rebating the cost of the unused capacity. The result is committed-use-discount economics with terms as short as 30 days and no underutilization risk. GCUDs join Archera's Guaranteed Reserved Instances (GRIs) and Guaranteed Savings Plans (GSPs), which already serve AWS and Azure customers.

"Every cloud pushes customers toward long-term commitments to unlock savings, and Google Cloud is no exception, but committing for years against an uncertain forecast is a bet most teams shouldn't have to make," said Aran Khanna, CEO of Archera. "With Guaranteed Commitments on Google Cloud, customers get the savings of a long-term commitment with flexibility to change usage with business needs , and none of the downside risk. It also completes something we've been building toward: one platform that manages guaranteed commitments across all three major clouds."

Archera's Google Cloud support spans the services where committed-use discounts matter most, including Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Run, Cloud SQL, and BigQuery. Customers connect their Google Cloud billing data in read-only mode, receive commitment recommendations based on real usage, and purchase directly through Google Cloud Marketplace. Archera is certified SOC2, ISO27001 and never accesses underlying workloads, data, or code.

Unlike black box commitment automation tools, Archera puts the customer in control of what is purchased and what is guaranteed, and the cost of commitment guarantees are always a fixed rate, less than the savings a customer achieves. The platform is free to install with no cost for automated commitment management without guarantees.

"Teams no longer have to worry about over-committing or being stuck on the wrong instance types. Archers has simplified our FinOps workflows tremendously." - Ashish Gupta • Head of AI Infrastructure, Floyo

Availability

Archera's Google Cloud support is generally available today. Google Cloud customers can learn more and start with a free savings analysis at → https://www.archera.ai/demo or try the free platform through → https://app.archera.ai/signup

About Archera

Archera is a cloud cost optimization platform that helps companies capture the savings of cloud commitments without the risk. Through Guaranteed Commitments — Guaranteed Reserved Instances, Guaranteed Savings Plans, and Guaranteed Committed Use Discounts — Archera lets teams commit for as little as 30 days and guarantees against overcommitment across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Learn more at → www.archera.ai

SOURCE Archera AI