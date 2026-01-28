Archera Expands Strategic Relationship with Ingram Micro to Accelerate FinOps Adoption Across the U.S. and Canada

SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Archera , the leading provider of Insured Commitments and FinOps automation, today announced the expansion of its relationship with Ingram Micro , one of the world's largest technology distributors and a business-to-business (B2B) platform company for the global technology ecosystem. This expansion brings Archera's cloud cost optimization and Insured Commitment offerings to an even broader network of cloud service providers, resellers, and managed service providers (MSPs) across the United States and Canada.

Through this alliance, Ingram Micro customers can now more easily package and deliver Archera's unique 30-day and 1-year Insured Commitments to their customers, enabling significant cost savings and de-risked cloud purchasing.

"One of the most critical challenges in cloud financial operations remains how to commit to cloud spend confidently," said Darryl Oliver, Director, Global Cloud Portfolio Development at Ingram Micro. "Our expanded collaboration helps ensure our customers have access to tools that not only optimize cloud cost, but also build trust with customers navigating the continued complexities of the market."

The expanded relationship includes:

Broader Marketplace availability through Ingram Micro's channel and MSP partner network

through Ingram Micro's channel and MSP partner network Joint go-to-market initiatives targeting cloud MSPs and FinOps-focused resellers

targeting cloud MSPs and FinOps-focused resellers Executive alignment through Archera's Partner Executive Advisory Board, where Ingram Micro plays a founding role

"Ingram Micro has been a strategic ally as we scale Archera's commitment insurance model," said Aran Khanna, CEO of Archera . "This next phase of our relationship enables deeper integration into the customer cloud cost optimization strategy of top partners and brings our platform to a wider cloud services ecosystem."

With over 500 organizations already leveraging Archera to unlock savings and reduce risk, this strategic go-to-market relationship with Ingram Micro will help accelerate the provider's mission to help every cloud customer operate with more financial confidence.

About Archera

Archera helps companies reduce cloud costs and eliminate commitment risk across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Through its insured commitment products, customers get three-year discount rates with 30-day or 1-year terms, backed by a money-back guarantee. Unlike traditional commitment management solutions, Archera purchases commitments directly into customer accounts, maintaining customer control while eliminating long-term financial risk.

The company's FinOps platform is free, with Archera only charging for the insured commitments customers choose to use. Trusted by 500+ organizations and backed by top investors, Archera is creating the insured cloud commitments category and redefining cloud financial operations.

