Archway Marks Full Independence

Company unveils a refreshed brand and website reflecting its evolution as a technology and services partner to family offices, private banks, and private funds

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Archway Group, a leading technology and services partner for wealth management backed by Aquiline, recently marked its full operational independence by completing its transition away from SEI. The milestone arrives alongside a materially refreshed identity, website, and direction, further positioning Archway to serve as the foundation for increasingly complicated wealth management.

Clients across single- and multi-family offices, private banks, and private funds are managing more generations, entities, alternative investments, and varied ownership structures. Consequently, they have higher expectations for timely and accurate reporting. Archway's model pairs dedicated accounting and operations teams with an integrated technology platform built to meet those demands directly. Independence gives Archway direct control over its roadmap, with the ability to invest, build, and innovate at the pace its clients' needs demand.

"In thirteen months, our team has built Archway into an independent company in full control of its own path," said Anthony Abenante, CEO of Archway. "Clients are managing more intricate structures along with higher expectations around governance, control, and transparency every year. We've engineered Archway to be the foundation they stand on, and evolve with, as that complexity grows; this independence will facilitate our ability to move faster and build further on their behalf."

Throughout this transitional period, Archway has also continued to grow and is now supporting more than 550 multi-generational families and over $850 billion in assets. Overall, the company boasts more than two decades of experience serving the accounting, reporting, and operational needs of its clients.

"What differentiates Archway is the way our accounting expertise, technology, and client support model work together," said Ethan Wishnick, COO of Archway. "Clients aren't simply looking for reports. They need confidence that the underlying books, structures, workflows, and outputs are connected, accurate, and supported by people who understand their operating environment. Now, that's all running on modern infrastructure adapted to their needs."

Archway's technology and service capabilities include: the Archway Platform, Archway Client Portal, Consolidated Investment Reporting across public and alternative holdings, Family Office Accounting Services (including partnership and multi-entity accounting), Cash and Expense Management, Fund Administration, and Carried Interest Administration.

To start a conversation with Archway's team, visit: archwaygroup.com/contact.

About Archway Group

Archway is a technology and services partner for wealth management, serving as the foundation clients rely on as their investment structures and reporting needs evolve. The company combines the Archway Platform and Archway Client Portal with dedicated accounting and operations teams to support Consolidated Investment Reporting, Family Office Accounting Services, Cash and Expense Management, Fund Administration, Carried Interest Administration, and related operational needs across single- and multi-family offices, private banks, and private funds. Archway supports more than 550 families and over $850 billion in assets, with more than two decades of experience.

For more information, visit archwaygroup.com.

Media Contact:

Carly Harrison

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SOURCE Archway Group