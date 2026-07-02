Arclin Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary with Fabric of America Fund

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arclin, a leading materials science company, today announced the launch of its Fabric of America Fund, a nationwide, employee-driven giving initiative designed to commemorate America's 250th anniversary while strengthening the communities where Arclin teams live and work.

The Fabric of America Fund reflects Arclin's commitment to supporting the pillars of local communities through targeted investment. Focus areas include STEM education, first responders, veterans and active-duty service members, and critical industries such as agriculture and forestry. The fund will operate on a two-tier model that combines national reach with local engagement.

To kick-off the initiative, Arclin will identify one national organization to receive $50,000. The company's 25 U.S. manufacturing and laboratory facilities across 15 states will then share $250,000 in dedicated funding to support local nonprofit organizations. Employees will select beneficiaries through a nomination and voting process. This dual giving approach is designed for both broad national impact and meaningful local support in communities closest to Arclin's operations.

"The Fabric of America Fund is our way of giving back to the people whose dedication strengthens our nation every day," said Bradley Bolduc, Arclin's Chief Executive Officer. "As a company proudly headquartered in the United States, we believe in the spirit of service, innovation, and determination that has always driven this country forward. By empowering Arclin's teams to support causes that matter most, we're honoring the values that unite us and investing in a stronger future for generations to come."

About Arclin

Arclin is a leading materials science company and manufacturer of polymer technologies, engineered products, and specialized materials for the construction, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, weather & fire protection, pharmaceutical, nutrition, electronics, design, and other industries. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Arclin has offices and manufacturing facilities across North & South America, Europe, and Asia and serves customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.arclin.com.

Arclin Media Contact

Jana Wright

Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

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SOURCE Arclin