Arcline Investment Management to Acquire Avantus

HAYES, United Kingdom, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Avantus Aerospace Group Limited ("Avantus" or "the Company"), a leading provider of engineered shims and fasteners for the global aerospace and defense industries, from Inflexion. Avantus and its subsidiaries will operate as brands of Novaria Group, an Arcline portfolio company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Avantus products are embedded on virtually every major commercial, business jet, and defense aircraft platform in production today, serving over 1,600 customers worldwide with more than 25 million units delivered annually. Through its eight established brands, Avantus is a leader in the manufacture and design of engineered shims, solid fillers, and detail parts used to manage critical gaps during aircraft production, as well as a range of specialty fasteners, including captive screws, structural bolts, headed pins, and complex engine fasteners.

Arcline commented, "Avantus has built a remarkable platform across product categories where operational excellence, qualification depth, and reliability are critical. The Company's positions on the most important commercial and defense aircraft programs make it an ideal addition to the Novaria family. We look forward to partnering with the Avantus and Novaria teams to support continued investment in its business, people, and products."

Bryan Perkins, Chief Executive Officer of Novaria, added, "Avantus is a tremendous addition to the Novaria family of brands. Their operational discipline, deep customer relationships, and leadership positions in shims and specialty fasteners are a natural complement to our capabilities. We look forward to partnering with Dan, Justin, and the broader Avantus team to support the next phase of growth across these exceptional businesses."

Dan Strangio, Chief Executive Officer of Avantus, and Justin Tucker, Chief Financial Officer, commented, "We are excited to partner with Arcline and the Novaria team as we enter this next chapter. With Arcline and Novaria backing us, we are well positioned to accelerate investment in our capabilities."

Lazard is serving as financial advisor to Arcline, and Ropes & Gray LLP is serving as legal counsel. Perella Weinberg Partners is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Avantus and Inflexion, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is serving as legal counsel.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a private investment firm with over $30 billion in assets under management. Arcline seeks to build the next generation of Industrial Compounders—market-leading, mission-critical industrial platforms designed to consistently compound earnings over decades. For more information, visit www.arcline.com.

About Inflexion

Inflexion is a leading European mid-market private equity firm with €20bn under management investing in high growth, entrepreneurial businesses with ambitious management teams and working in partnership with them to accelerate growth. Inflexion's flexible approach allows it to make both majority and minority investments in businesses typically valued from €50m to €1bn+. Read more at www.inflexion.com.

About Novaria Group

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Novaria Group is a leading provider of niche engineered components and specialty processes that serve the aerospace and defense industries. With a mission to improve the aerospace supply chain, Novaria is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and quality to its customers. Novaria's range of products and capabilities position it as a trusted partner to over 3,000 customers.

About Avantus Aerospace

Avantus is a leading manufacturer of mission-critical aerospace materials and components, including engineered shims, detail parts, and specialty fasteners. Avantus is headquartered in the UK with operations across the U.S. and Europe, and serves over 1,600 active customers, including all major commercial and defense OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, delivering more than 25 million parts annually across 37,000+ active SKUs. The company comprises eight operating brands: Lamsco, Attewell, Bolsan, ShimCo, and PSC Global in engineered shims and detail parts; Fastener Technology Corporation (FTC), Fastener Innovation Technologies (FIT), and CalScrew in engineered fasteners.

Contact Information:

[email protected]

www.arcline.com

Contact (For Press Inquiries Only):

Kate Thompson / Tim Ragones / Alexander Wolfsohn

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

[email protected]

(212) 355-4449

SOURCE Arcline Investment Management