Arcline Investment Management to Acquire Continental Aerospace Technologies

MOBILE, Ala., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the holding company of Continental Aerospace Technologies, Inc. ("Continental" or "the Company") for a total consideration of approximately $535 million. The delisting transaction is supported by irrevocable undertakings from the controlling shareholders, subsidiaries of Aviation Industry Corporation of China.

Founded in 1905 and headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, Continental is a leading designer and manufacturer of piston aircraft engines and provider of related aftermarket products and services for the general aviation market. Continental has built a trusted position in general aviation for more than a century through engineering excellence, product reliability and customer support. The Company's portfolio includes both AvGas and Jet-A engines, as well as aftermarket products and services that support a large global installed base of general aviation aircraft. Continental's highly engineered products are essential to safe and reliable aircraft operations, serving aircraft owners, operators and OEM customers around the world.

Arcline commented, "Continental is a highly respected platform with a long history of engineering leadership, trusted customer relationships and mission-critical products that support the global general aviation fleet. The Company's technical capabilities, large installed base and reputation for reliability fit naturally alongside our aerospace and defense systems and subsystems strategy. We look forward to partnering with Continental's management team and employees to support continued investment in the business and accelerate its next chapter of growth."

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor, and Freshfields LLP is serving as legal advisor to Arcline in connection with the transaction.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $30 billion in assets under management. Arcline seeks to build the next generation of Industrial Compounders—market-leading, non-disruptible industrial platforms designed to consistently grow earnings over decades. For more information, visit www.arcline.com.

About Continental Aerospace Technologies

Founded in 1905 and headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, Continental Aerospace Technologies is a global leader in general aviation piston engines. The Company designs, manufactures, and supports AvGas and Jet-A engines for the global installed base of general aviation aircraft. For more information, visit www.continental.aero.

Contact Information:

[email protected]

www.arcline.com

Contact (For Press Inquiries Only):

Kate Thompson / Tim Ragones / Alexander Wolfsohn

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

[email protected]

(212) 355-4449

SOURCE Arcline Investment Management