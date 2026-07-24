ARCO Design/Build Names Brian Shoop Director of Process Engineering, Expanding Turnkey Design-Build Capabilities for Food & Beverage Manufacturers

Industry veteran joins ARCO's Food & Beverage business, expanding the in-house process engineering expertise that allows clients to entrust a single partner with their facility - from process design through construction

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCO Design/Build, one of the nation's leading design-build construction firms, today announced the hiring of Brian Shoop as Director of Process Engineering for its Food & Beverage business. Brian's addition strengthens ARCO's process engineering capabilities and deepens the company's turnkey design-build offering for food manufacturing and processing facilities, giving clients a single, accountable partner from process design through construction.

Brian Shoop, Director of Process Engineering at ARCO Design/Build, brings more than 15 years of experience helping food and beverage manufacturers design, optimize, and deliver production facilities that maximize performance, safety, and reliability.

Brian joins ARCO from Gray, where he served as Vice President, leading the firm's Process Engineering practice. During his 16-year career, he has helped manufacturers design, optimize, and deliver production processes and facilities that maximize operational performance, product safety, and long-term reliability. A recognized voice on asset lifecycle management, Brian specializes in facility and process design that extends equipment life, protects structural integrity, and helps prevent contamination throughout a plant's operating life.

"Brian has spent his career helping food and beverage manufacturers design processes and facilities that perform for decades," stated Aaron Weir, President, ARCO Design/Build. "At ARCO, that expertise lives under the same roof as the team that builds the plant, which means our clients get a single accountable partner and a smoother path from concept to production."

Brian's industry leadership will be on display at the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) Annual Meeting, taking place July 26–29, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He will join a multi-disciplinary roundtable for the panel "Asset Lifecycle Management in Food Manufacturing: Engineering Principles for Equipment and Facility Longevity," examining how food manufacturers can determine optimal equipment and facility lifespans while safeguarding food safety.

"In food and beverage, time is everything," stated Brian Shoop, Director of Process Engineering. "Behind every facility is a product launch, a retail commitment, a customer counting on capacity coming online. ARCO's delivery model is engineered for speed, and by putting process design inside that same model, we can take clients from concept to production faster than the traditional approach allows."

The concentrated move into the Food & Beverage industry with the strategic hiring of Brian Shoop is a natural extension of ARCO's deep roots in the food supply chain. As a longtime leader in cold storage construction, ARCO has spent over 30 years building the facilities that store and distribute the nation's food. The Food & Beverage business moves the company up the supply chain into the manufacturing and processing facilities where that food is made.

About ARCO Design/Build

ARCO Design/Build is a national design-build construction firm delivering the strength, resources, and expertise of an award-winning national builder combined with the responsive, personalized service of a local partner. With more than 50 offices and over 1,800 associates across the country, ARCO provides fully integrated design, engineering, and construction services across industries, including food & beverage manufacturing, life sciences, aerospace and defense, aviation, mission-critical, cold storage, and warehouse distribution. ARCO is a 100% employee-owned company through its ESOP. To learn more, visit arcodb.com.

SOURCE ARCO Design/Build