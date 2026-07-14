ARCO Design/Build Deepens Its Presence in Washington, D.C. Market

New office in Tysons, Virginia, brings the firm's design-build expertise and national resources closer to clients across the capital region

TYSONS, Va., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCO Design/Build, one of the nation's leading design-build construction firms, today announced the opening of a new office in Tysons, Virginia, placing the firm in the heart of the Washington, D.C. market and directly on the Capital Beltway. The office expands on the presence ARCO has built in the region over many years and brings the firm's people, design-build expertise, and national resources closer to existing and prospective clients across the District and Northern Virginia.

ARCO Design/Build's new office at 8280 Greensboro Drive in Tysons, Virginia, sits on the Capital Beltway in the heart of the Washington, D.C. market, bringing the firm's design-build teams and national resources closer to clients across the District and Northern Virginia.

A significant share of ARCO's work in the region has originated in the D.C. area. The Tysons office is the natural next step in the firm's growth, and a commitment built on established relationships with a track record of completed work. With many of those clients headquartered in the capital region and building across multiple geographies, the Tysons office allows ARCO to be closer to decision-makers, active pursuits, and the opportunities shaping the market today.

The office is further strengthened by local leadership, including Drew Enstice, Vice President, whose experience in the region supports ARCO's continued growth across the Washington market.

"The Washington region has been central to our growth, and the Tysons office lets us meet it with our full strength," said Aaron Weir, President, ARCO Design/Build. "We're building on the relationships and successful work we've already established here, while bringing the resources of a national builder to a market with growing opportunity across advanced manufacturing, food and beverage, life sciences, aerospace, defense, and other complex sectors that demand precision."

ARCO's integrated design-build approach brings design, engineering, procurement, and construction together under a single accountable team from the outset. The firm delivers cost certainty, compressed schedules, and a single point of responsibility that matter most on complex, regulated, and mission-driven facilities.

About ARCO Design/Build

ARCO Design/Build is a national design-build construction firm delivering the strength, resources, and expertise of an award-winning national builder combined with the responsive, personalized service of a local partner. With more than 50 offices and over 1,800 associates across the country, ARCO provides comprehensive design, engineering, and construction services across various industries such as industrial, e-commerce, logistics, data centers, commercial, life sciences, defense and aerospace manufacturing, healthcare, food and beverage, retail, and light manufacturing facilities. ARCO is a 100% employee-owned company through its ESOP. To learn more, visit arcodb.com.

SOURCE ARCO Design/Build