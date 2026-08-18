ARCOS Labs Launches to Protect Human Creativity in the Age of AI, Unveils Nelson Chu as Founder and CEO

The company has emerged from stealth to help creators, studios, and rights holders protect and enforce intellectual property and likeness rights as generative AI rapidly advances.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Research in Creative Output Synthesis (ARCOS) Labs, the parent company behind VN and Lightbar, today launched publicly and announced Nelson Chu as founder and CEO, unveiling its mission to protect creators, studios, and rights holders as AI rapidly transforms the creative economy.

ARCOS enters the market at a critical moment for the entertainment industry. As generative AI models become increasingly capable of reproducing characters, creative works, and human likenesses, rights holders face growing challenges in identifying, measuring, and enforcing the use of their intellectual property. The company was founded to provide the infrastructure creators and rights holders need to protect, enforce and monetize their work in an AI-driven world, while enabling the responsible use of AI throughout the creative production process.

Founded by repeat entrepreneur Nelson Chu, who previously raised more than $50 million to build Percent into a leading private credit platform and led the company to profitability, ARCOS represents his second company built around solving foundational infrastructure challenges. The company was inspired by a defining moment in March 2025, when AI-generated Studio Ghibli-style images flooded social media, highlighting how quickly generative AI could replicate distinctive creative works while leaving creators with little visibility or control. For Chu, it was the clearest example yet of a pattern that had become impossible to ignore. From viral moments that transformed iconic artistic styles into one-click filters to increasingly sophisticated image and video generation models, the industry repeatedly introduced new capabilities without developing meaningful infrastructure for consent, control, or enforcement on behalf of creators. Each new frontier model follows the same pattern: launch into a free-for-all IP infringement, then quietly walk back capabilities after screenshots go viral.

"AI has transformed how all of us live, but it has also created an entirely new set of problems for the people who create the stories, characters, and art that power our culture," said Nelson Chu, founder and CEO of ARCOS Labs. "This is the Napster moment for human creativity. The technology is extraordinary and it isn't going away, but the protections haven't kept pace with the models. There is a small window to get this right before the rules governing AI and creativity are written for all of us. If human creativity is to be worth anything in the age of AI, it has to be worth protecting. That's the principle on which we were founded, to stand on the side of creators and rights holders, move as fast as the technology itself, and build the infrastructure needed to protect and enforce the value of creative work in the AI era."

The company's growing suite of products is focused on safeguarding and advancing creative rights. Its flagship platform, VN, is powered by a proprietary fidelity recognition engine that enables studios, creators, and rights holders to protect and produce with confidence in the age of AI. The engine analyzes AI-generated content with statistical precision, helping identify how AI systems reproduce specific characters, intellectual property, and human likenesses. By measuring fidelity of outputs to original creative assets, VN provides the insights needed to safeguard rights while empowering creators to evaluate, refine, and develop AI-generated content that aligns with their creative vision. It also previously developed Lightbar, a community-powered micro-product that harnesses the power of the crowd to surface potential AI infringement, with thousands of submissions across the major studios, highlighting the scale of the problem and the need for greater transparency.

Before launching publicly, VN and Lightbar quietly established traction within the entertainment industry. VN has delivered extensively detailed forensic reports to studios and talent agencies, demonstrating how current AI models can accurately reproduce protected characters and human likenesses with statistical precision. The platform supports both protection and production use cases, enabling right holders not only to identify potential infringement, but also confidently incorporate AI into creative workflows. The team is now exploring trials with major studios and rights holders seeking solutions that keep pace with advancing AI technologies.

From inception, the team intentionally operated anonymously while its products gained attention from studios, agencies, and media outlets, believing the work should earn attention before the founder did. It is now stepping into the spotlight as it expands its efforts to help rights holders defend the value of human creativity in the AI era.

To learn more about ARCOS Labs, please visit: https://arcoslabs.co/

About ARCOS Labs

Applied Research in Creative Output Synthesis (ARCOS) Labs is a technology company focused on protecting and empowering human creativity in the era of artificial intelligence. The company develops products and infrastructure that enable creators, studios, talent agencies, and rights holders to identify, measure, enforce and responsibly create with intellectual property and likeness rights in AI-generated content. ARCOS' suite of products , including VN and Lightbar, ensure that AI innovation progresses with meaningful protections for the people and organizations behind the world's stories, characters, and cultural assets.

SOURCE ARCOS Labs Co.