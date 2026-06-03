Arcus Advisors Hires Mallory Peavy, CPA to Lead Managed Accounting Services Growth in Houston and Austin's Tech Ecosystem

HOUSTON and AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcus Advisors LLC, a leading business advisory firm specializing in private equity-backed portfolio company solutions, today announced that Mallory Peavy, CPA, has joined the firm as Director of Managed Accounting Services, supporting its continued growth in both Houston and Austin.

We give founders and investors confidence in their numbers so they can focus on building and scaling their businesses. Post this Mallory Peavy

The addition of Peavy reflects Arcus Advisors' ongoing investment in scaling its Managed Accounting Services (MAS) platform, particularly in high-growth markets such as Austin, where demand from technology-enabled and venture-backed companies continues to accelerate.

Peavy brings more than 13 years of experience in accounting, financial reporting, and operational process improvement. Most recently, she served as Director of Operations of the CAAS practice at Whitley Penn, where she led month-end close and financial reporting for clients across multiple industries including SaaS, telecommunications, restaurants, and entertainment. She also advised clients on accounting strategies, implemented cloud-based financial systems, and drove automation and workflow efficiencies. Prior to that, Peavy held roles in both corporate and public accounting.

In her role at Arcus Advisors, Peavy will lead and scale the firm's Managed Accounting Services practice, working closely with clients to build efficient finance functions, implement best-in-class processes, and deliver actionable financial insights.

"Mallory brings a strong combination of technical accounting expertise and operational leadership that aligns with how we serve our clients," said Candus Hinderer, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Arcus Advisors LLC. "As we continue to expand in Austin and support fast-growing, tech-enabled businesses, her experience will be a key driver in scaling our Managed Accounting Services offering."

"We are excited to welcome Mallory to the team," said Carrie Ferroukhi, Co-founder and Managing Partner. "She has a practical, hands-on approach to client service and a track record of driving meaningful improvements in finance functions. That combination is exactly what our clients need as they scale."

"I've admired the impact Arcus has had through its client service for the past five years, and I'm excited to be joining such a talented and purpose-driven team," said Peavy. "I'm energized by the opportunity to scale our Managed Accounting Services to meet the evolving needs of our clients and help build solutions that grow alongside their businesses."

About Arcus Advisors LLC

Arcus Advisors LLC is a Texas-based business advisory firm specializing in providing solutions to private equity-backed portfolio companies and growing businesses. The firm combines proven industry expertise with innovative and practical solutions to deliver exceptional client service and strategic financial guidance.

Contact:

[email protected]

713-425-0131 Houston office

512-886-7540 Austin office

SOURCE Arcus Advisors