Arcus Advisors Expands to Austin with New Offices at Capital Factory, Strengthening Support for Tech Startups and PE-Backed Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcus Advisors, a Texas-based accounting and technology consulting firm specializing in accounting transformation and outsourced accounting services for technology startups and private-equity-backed companies, today announced the opening of its Austin office at Capital Factory, Texas' premier center for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Austin office will be led by Pratixa Bhakta, Director, who will be based onsite and focused on serving the firm's growing Central Texas client base. The expansion reflects increasing demand from high-growth companies seeking scalable accounting infrastructure, reliable financial reporting, and experienced financial leadership.

"Austin has become a critical market for venture-backed and PE-backed growth companies," said Candus Hinderer, Co-founder and Managing Partner. "Opening an office at Capital Factory allows us to work more closely with other founders, operators, and investors who need accounting and finance functions that can keep pace with rapid growth and increasing complexity."

"I'm incredibly excited about our expansion into Austin and even more confident in having Pratixa lead this effort," said Carrie Ferroukhi, Co-founder and Managing Partner. "With her 20 years of combined experience in public accounting, consulting and controllership roles, she brings the right mix of technical depth, leadership, and relationship-building skills."

Arcus Advisors provides outsourced accounting, controller, and CFO-level support to companies navigating growth milestones such as fundraising, acquisitions, system implementations, and operational scaling. Its client base includes early-stage technology companies as well as private-equity-backed organizations requiring institutional-grade financial processes and reporting.

"Being embedded in the Capital Factory ecosystem puts us at the center of the startup and investment community," said Pratixa. "Our role is to give leadership teams confidence in their numbers so they can focus on building and scaling their businesses."

With offices now in Houston and Austin, Arcus Advisors continues to expand its Texas footprint while maintaining a hands-on, partner-led approach to outsourced accounting, sell-side and audit readiness, and finance leadership.

Arcus Advisors LLC is a Texas-based accounting and technology consulting firm, serving technology startups and private-equity-backed companies nationwide. The firm provides end-to-end accounting operations, financial reporting, and strategic finance and accounting support designed to scale alongside growing businesses.

