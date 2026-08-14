ARDX SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving Ardelyx

Ardelyx cut its 2026 IBSRELA revenue guidance by up to $80 million on August 6, 2026, citing payer utilization-management restrictions -- and shares fell nearly 18% the next session.

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Payer coverage restrictions allegedly cost Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) shareholders roughly 18% of their investment on August 7, 2026, when the stock closed at $4.00 after the Company attributed a full-year IBSRELA guidance cut to increased step edits and more stringent prior authorizations. If you lost money on ARDX, click here to submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

After the close on August 6, 2026, Ardelyx lowered its full-year 2026 IBSRELA revenue guidance to $350 million to $370 million from $410 million to $430 million. On the Company's Q2 2026 earnings call, management claimed the extent of the payer restrictions "was not something that one would anticipate." The same reimbursement environment prompted the Company to withdraw its previously stated long-term $750 million XPHOZAH revenue target.

The reimbursement backdrop was not new to the Company. Ardelyx had previously disclosed that XPHOZAH's loss of Medicare Part D coverage upon inclusion in the ESRD PPS would result in a materially lower pace of revenue growth. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations relating to Ardelyx's disclosures concerning payer coverage and utilization-management exposure.

Investors who purchased Ardelyx shares and suffered losses are encouraged to have your ARDX losses reviewed at no cost or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST : SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ARDX Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the ARDX investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased ARDX securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ARDX investigation? A: Investors who purchased ARDX stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did ARDX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 17.86% on August 7, 2026, closing at $4.00, after Ardelyx cut its 2026 IBSRELA revenue guidance to $350-$370 million from $410-$430 million and withdrew its long-term $750 million XPHOZAH target. Investors who purchased at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: What do ARDX investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my ARDX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ARDX and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com