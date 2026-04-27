Are Americans Still Grateful?

A Landmark National Study Enters Its Fourth Wave - Take the 5-Minute Survey

HEALDSBURG, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracianna Winery, the family-owned winery on the Miracle Mile of Westside Road in Sonoma County known as the official home of being grateful, in partnership with Eastern Washington University and leading gratitude researcher Dr. Philip Watkins, today announced the launch of the fourth wave of its ongoing national Gratitude Study.

The public is invited to participate in the 2026 survey, which takes just 5–7 minutes: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7P69GWW.

Gracianna Winery

Originally launched during the COVID pandemic in 2020, the study has tracked how Americans experience gratitude through periods of uncertainty, recovery, and change.

Across each wave (2020, 2021, 2024), one insight has remained consistent: gratitude continues to stand out as the leading positive emotional force, even as overall emotional health has fluctuated.

"This study has shown us that gratitude is remarkably resilient," said Trini Amador, IV, partner at Gracianna Winery. "In this new wave, we're asking a bigger question: Is gratitude still driving optimism in people's lives?"

Dr. Watkins added, "The 2026 survey is a critical part of this long-term research. It helps us better understand how gratitude shapes our work, our relationships, and our daily lives - and how that may be evolving over time."

ABOUT GRACIANNA WINERY

Gracianna Winery crafts wines for those who have something to be grateful for.

Located on the famed Miracle Mile of Westside Road in Healdsburg, California, the winery has become an award-winning destination and is widely known as the official home of being grateful.

Media Contact:

Trini Amador

707-486-3771

[email protected]

SOURCE Gracianna Winery