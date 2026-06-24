Join Journey For Their "Final Frontier" At Gracianna Concert Series In Hawaii

Plus a chance to win a Grateful Merch Pack

HEALDSBURG, Calif. and HONOLULU, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of two highly successful concerts by Josh Groban and Earth, Wind & Fire, part of the 2026 Gracianna Concert Series, Gracianna Winery and Rick Bartalini Presents proudly welcome internationally acclaimed rock group Journey to Honolulu for a special farewell tour performance. The Gracianna Concert Series is an exclusive program that pairs world-class entertainment with the warmth, hospitality, and meaning of the Gracianna experience.

Journey Concert Announcement

Performing over 30 times in Hawai'i since 1974, the legendary group will appear at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on September 8, 2026, as part of their Final Frontier Tour. Fans of all ages will want to sing along to Journey classics such as "Don't Stop Believin'", "Any Way You Want It", and "Wheel In The Sky."

One of the most successful and enduring bands of all time, Journey has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, further cementing their place in music history. Journey's Hawai'i story began at the very beginning of the band's public life. Journey made its first public appearance at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco on New Year's Eve 1973. The following day, the band flew to Hawai'i to perform at Diamond Head Crater before an audience of more than 100,000, beginning a remarkable relationship with the islands that has continued for more than 50 years. To help support families and communities impacted by the recent Kona Low storms, $1 from every ticket sold will benefit Hawaiian Council/Kākoʻo Mai's local flood recovery efforts.

Concert Details

Date: Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: Neal S. Blaisdell Arena, Honolulu, Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Resident Presale begins Friday, June 26 at 10:00 AM HST/1:00 PM PDT. The general public on-sale begins Friday, July 3 at 10:00 AM HST/1:00 PM PDT. Tickets are available at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0A0064D2D261DBD5. No code required. More information at rbpconcerts.com.

Gracianna Medallion Club® members can secure reserved seats early by contacting their ticket concierge: https://gracianna.com/the-gracianna-concert-series-in-hawaii/

Elevated Experiences Only for Gracianna Medallion Club® Members

The Gracianna Concert Series introduces opportunities available exclusively to Gracianna Medallion Club® Members:

Premium Seat Packages - special access to seat selection managed by a dedicated ticket concierge

Winemaker Dinners & Receptions - intimate, curated gatherings hosted by Gracianna Winery before select shows, pairing Gracianna wines with Hawaiian-influenced cuisine. (Coming soon.)

Exclusive 'Alohilani Resort Hospitality Experiences - special partnership rates with 'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, where modern luxury meets the beauty of Waikīkī, combining overnight stays for luxury getaway experiences.

Enter to win a Gracianna Airbnb Two Night Stay – Help Answer the Question: "Are Americans Still Grateful?"

Since 2020 Gracianna Winery, the official home of being grateful, has partnered with Eastern Washington University and leading gratitude researcher Dr. Philip Watkins on a landmark national Gratitude Study.

Originally launched during the COVID pandemic in 2020, the study has tracked how Americans experience gratitude through periods of uncertainty, recovery, and change.

The public is invited to participate in the 2026 survey, which takes just 5–7 minutes: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QRQZWGV.

Participants who complete the survey will be entered into a drawing to win one of five Gracianna Grateful Merch Packs consisting of a Gracianna pullover and baseball cap.

Across each wave (2020, 2021, 2024), one insight has remained consistent: gratitude continues to stand out as the leading positive emotional force, even as overall emotional health has fluctuated.

"This study has shown us that gratitude is remarkably resilient," said Trini Amador, IV, partner at Gracianna Winery. "In this new wave, we're asking a bigger question: Is gratitude still driving optimism in people's lives?"

With Rick Bartalini Presents' legacy of iconic concerts and Gracianna Winery's ethos of gratitude, the Gracianna Concert Series continues to set a new benchmark for upscale entertainment in the islands.

ABOUT GRACIANNA WINERY

Gracianna Winery crafts wines for those who have something to be grateful for. Located on the famed Miracle Mile of Westside Road in Healdsburg, California, the winery has become an award-winning destination and is widely known as the official home of being grateful.

Media Contact:

Rick Bartalini

808-727-9590

[email protected]

SOURCE Gracianna Winery