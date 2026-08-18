Arise Launches Halo, an AI DataOps Capability for Enterprise AI

New capability connects credentialed professionals to expert human feedback and domain expertise supporting AI evaluation, RLHF, AI safety, and human-in-the-loop workflows.

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arise, a technology platform company which connects enterprises to expert ecosystems at scale, today announced the launch of Halo by Arise, an AI DataOps capability that connects credentialed expertise to enterprise AI programs.

As generative AI moves from experimentation to production, organizations face growing pressure to improve model performance while maintaining accuracy, security, and control. Traditional data annotation approaches often lack the specialized knowledge required for increasingly complex and high-consequence AI applications.

Halo connects credentialed professionals to labeling and annotation, preference ranking, human feedback, reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF), red-teaming, safety review, and AI evaluation workflows. By bringing domain expertise into these workflows, Halo provides the human insight organizations use to improve model quality, reduce risk, and accelerate deployment.

Drawing on Arise's global network of experts, Halo connects AI projects with domain credentialed specialists across highly regulated and technically demanding sectors including healthcare, finance, legal, and robotics, aligning expertise to the areas where precision and context matter most.

"This is a natural evolution of Arise's service offerings," said Mohit Thukral, Chief Executive Officer of Arise. "For years, Arise has connected enterprises to professionals in workflows where judgment and accountability matter. AI has created that same need at a new scale. Our Halo platform for AI DataOps provides enterprises access to the expertise that supports AI model evaluation, human-in-the-loop feedback, and responsible AI adoption."

"In regulated industries, AI performance is inseparable from domain expertise and accountability," said Selena Lyons, Chief Revenue Officer at Arise. "Halo pairs credentialed domain professionals with a delivery model that brings together qualified experts, secure environments, and quality assurance at every layer. That combination turns human feedback into a durable performance advantage."

Built on years of workforce orchestration, Halo combines rigorous screening and assessment capability, multi-layer quality assurance, and delivery environments that help ensure enterprise-grade security, compliance, and data integrity.

Halo is already supporting AI initiatives that require expertise and human evaluation across complex use cases.

About Arise

Arise is a Warburg Pincus-backed technology company that helps enterprises activate expert ecosystems at scale. Through a global network of more than 200,000+ experts and proprietary workforce orchestration technology, Arise enables organizations to align expertise to business demand with speed, flexibility, and precision. Arise supports customer experience, business services, and AI DataOps solutions for leading enterprises worldwide.

Contact

Media inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE Arise