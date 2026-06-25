Arizona Ridge Riders to Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Energy Transfer at 2026 Training Camp this Weekend

Partnership Includes Ridge Riders' First Bull Riding Scholarship Program and Rider Clinics for Arizona Youth, the first of which will be held Saturday Morning hosted by actor Mo Brings Plenty

GLENDALE, Ariz., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arizona Ridge Riders are set to kick off their training camp this weekend in Buckeye, Arizona ahead of the 2026 PBR Teams season with a new team sponsor. On Saturday, June 27, Arizona's bull riding team will officially announce a new multi-year partnership with Energy Transfer, one of the nation's largest energy infrastructure companies behind the planned Desert Southwest Pipeline project that will bring natural gas into the Phoenix to meet increasing demand.

AZ Ridge Riders

Energy Transfer will become an Official Partner of the Arizona Ridge Riders and Presenting Sponsor of Ridge Rider Days, the team's annual training camp and fan experience. The partnership will be on full display this weekend as riders, coaches, fans, and the local community come together to open the 2026 season, which begins July 11 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, CO.

A key component of the relationship is youth development. During training camp, Energy Transfer will serve as Presenting Sponsor of the Ridge Riders' inaugural Youth Rider Clinic, bringing together approximately two dozen young Arizona riders for a day of instruction, mentorship, and access to professional athletes and coaches. The company will further invest in the next generation of Western sports athletes through the Ridge Riders' new Youth Bull Riding Scholarship Program.

Energy Transfer will also receive prominent branding on the back yoke of team jerseys throughout the PBR Teams season.

"Success in this sport starts long before the chute opens," said Casey Lane, General Manager of the Arizona Ridge Riders. "It begins with investing in young athletes, supporting local communities, and creating opportunities for people to experience Western sports firsthand. Energy Transfer has a genuine interest in the success of the communities where they do business, and that's what makes them such a great fit for the Arizona Ridge Riders and Ridge Rider Days."

The agreement also includes a season-long social media content series and ambassador programming featuring actor, producer, and Western advocate Mo Brings Plenty, bringing fans closer to the team, its athletes, and the Western lifestyle throughout the season.

"We are thrilled to launch this partnership with the Arizona Ridge Riders, our first in the exciting world of professional bull riding," said Vicki Anderson Granado, Vice President of Energy Transfer. "We are especially proud of the new initiatives the team will launch to support young Arizona athletes interested in this sport. Energy Transfer has been operating a natural gas pipeline in Arizona for decades, but as the company behind the planned Desert Southwest Pipeline project, which will bring much-needed natural gas to state, we felt this partnership with Arizona's hometown PBR team would allow us to step forward in a more impactful way to make a difference in local communities throughout Phoenix."

Owned by Teton Ridge, the leading force in Western sports, media, and entertainment, the Arizona Ridge Riders are one of the premier franchises in the PBR Teams league. Together, the organizations share a commitment to strengthening communities, creating opportunities for young athletes, and growing the future of Western sports.

About PBR Teams

PBR Teams is an elite league featuring the world's top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five games leading to a Team Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. During the 2026 season, each of the league's 10 teams – Arizona Ridge Riders, Austin Gamblers, Carolina Cowboys, Florida Freedom, Kansas City Outlaws, Missouri Thunder, Nashville Stampede, New York Mavericks, Oklahoma Wildcatters and Texas Rattlers – will host a three-day homestand event while competing for the league championship.

PBR Teams, launched in 2022, builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. During events, teams compete head-to-head with the team posting the highest aggregate score declared the winner.

PBR is part of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), a global sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com.

For more information, visit arizonaridgeriders.com.

SOURCE Teton Ridge