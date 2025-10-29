Teton Ridge and Cowboy Channel Unveil First-Ever Slate of Original Programming Ahead of National Finals Rodeo

Expansion Signals Strategic Shift Beyond Live Rodeo Coverage with Athlete-Led Docuseries and Western Lifestyle Content

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teton Ridge, the premier Western sports and entertainment company, today unveiled its most ambitious slate of original programming to date across Cowboy Channel platforms, signaling a pivotal evolution from live-event broadcaster to full-fledged content studio. This new lineup offers audiences more than just arena action, combining live rodeo coverage with athlete-led docuseries and, for the first time, cinematic storytelling that explores modern Western lifestyle and the Diamond Cross Ranch family legacy.

Cowboy Channel Unveils Original Programming

Timed to lead into Cowboy Channel's exclusive December broadcast of the 66th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR), the new slate signals a reinvention of how Western content is created, consumed, and celebrated, meeting growing audiences where they are: on broadcast, streaming, YouTube, and across a growing social ecosystem.

Since acquiring the network in November 2024, Teton Ridge has supercharged Cowboy Channel's digital growth – expanding its social footprint by 38%, elevating a high-velocity YouTube channel that doubled in subscribers, and strengthening its SVOD platform, Cowboy Channel+. That momentum was evident in the breakout success of Hell on Wheels, the network's first original docuseries featuring the world's #1 bareback rider Rocker Steiner, which has surpassed 6M video views across the franchise since its debut on October 8, a clear signal of demand for premium Western storytelling.

"In just under a year, we've transformed Cowboy Channel from a traditional linear broadcaster into a modern omnichannel Western media platform," said Deirdre Lester, CEO of Teton Ridge. "This slate represents a major step forward – uniting live sports, cinematic storytelling, and lifestyle content to capture the full depth of Western culture. It's built for today's audiences: social-first, on-demand, and emotionally resonant."

From the Arena to the Ranch – Here's What's New:

Hell on Wheels presented by Boot Barn: Follow rodeo's wildest star, and global #1 bareback rider Rocker Steiner, as he tears through the circuit chasing his first gold buckle. Coming off marquee wins at Rodeo Houston and The American Rodeo, cameras follow Rocker behind the chutes, on the road, and inside the high-octane Steiner family dynasty as he lives loud, fast, and unapologetically his own way. Now Streaming on Cowboy Channel YouTube and Cowboy Channel+, new episodes every Wednesday 7:30PM ET

Chasing Greatness: Hailey Kinsel is a four-time barrel racing World Champion and rides the most decorated horse in the sport. She could retire tomorrow and leave a legend. Instead, Hailey and her steed, Sister, are pushing harder than ever chasing an elusive fifth title that would put them in a league of their own. This intimate film traces the moments and mindset that define a modern champion. Premiering November 29, 2025

FINAL 15: NFR Final Standings Reveal presented by OptiWize: The exclusive unveiling of the 2025 Wrangler NFR Top 15 athletes in every discipline, complete with exclusive interviews with competitors and first-of-its-kind AI-powered video analysis. Now Streaming on YouTube and Cowboy Channel+

Buckle Down: In the world of rodeo, one sport is considered the most dangerous: bareback riding. The top fifteen riders from the sport face ten grueling nights at the National Finals Rodeo – battling pain, fear and each other for a single shot at glory. Behind every ride are the families who hold their breath, the scars that never heal and the passion that keeps them hungry for more. This series is a raw, inside look at the cowboys risking everything to be named the World Champion. Produced in partnership with UltraBoom Media. Premiering October 29, 2025

BreakaWave 2025: Rising Tides : Two events. Four athletes. One shot to rise. BreakAWave 2025 follows a new generation of competitors chasing dreams, glory, and a coveted spot at the San Diego Rodeo. Set on the beach, this one-of-a-kind event merges rodeo and coastal culture, raising funds to support college rodeo athletes and help them succeed both in and beyond the arena. Premiering November 26, 2025

Diamond Cross Ranch : Marking Cowboy Channel's first foray into Western lifestyle content, this cinematic series goes inside Jackson Hole's iconic Diamond Cross Ranch where a powerful multigenerational family grapples with legacy, leadership, and the future of one of America's most storied ranches. As outside interest grows and family tensions rise, the spotlight is brighter than ever. Recently featured as the backdrop of a Vogue cover, Diamond Cross is more than a ranch – it's ground zero for the modern Western movement. This is a Teton Ridge Entertainment original. Premiering December 14, 2025

Get Rodeo with Me (GRWM): GRWM takes on a whole new meaning led by the energetic host, model, Western personality, and former roper Sierra Spratt, this social-first YouTube series will give Western women more of the lighthearted female-focused content they crave. From shopping for NFR, diving into the latest fashion trends, and even putting together rodeo-ready makeup looks, Get Rodeo With Me is primed to become a hit across both the cowgirl-core and the cowgirl-curious audiences. Premiering 2025

About Cowboy Channel

Cowboy Channel, owned by Teton Ridge, is the broadcast home of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), delivering 24-hour rodeo and Western sports programming — from live arena events to original documentaries — with year-round coverage that reaches tens of millions of fans. Together with Cowboy Channel+, its direct-to-consumer digital and OTT service, the network spans linear, digital, social, and audio platforms, broadcasting more than 600 live PRCA rodeo events each year. Known for flagship programs including Rodeo Live, Western Sports Round-Up, and Let's Freakin' Rodeo, and as the exclusive broadcast home of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Cowboy Channel has become the cornerstone of the Western sports community — celebrating the athletes, stories, and spirit that define America's original sport.

About Teton Ridge

Teton Ridge is a Western sports and entertainment company that owns and operates premier sporting events, media platforms, and original content across television, film, and digital. Backed by TWG Global, led by Mark Walter and Thomas Tull, Teton Ridge was founded in 2019 with a mission to expand the reach and relevance of what's next in Western sports and entertainment. The company's diverse portfolio is organized into four core divisions – Sports, Media, Entertainment, and Ventures – which are home to signature properties like Cowboy Channel, The American Rodeo, and The American Performance Horseman (airing live on FOX Sports), and the Arizona Ridge Riders, a Professional Bull Riders (PBR) team. Teton Ridge Entertainment, the company's film and television studio, is led by President Jillian Share and develops both scripted and unscripted projects that explore Americana stories and spotlight the themes, spirit, and setting of the American West – including iconic titles like Lonesome Dove.

