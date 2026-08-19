Arizona Voters' Agenda Offers New Look at Election Confidence and Voter Priorities

2026 research shows views of election security, safeguards, access, and Arizona's political system across the electorate

PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona voters express more confidence in the security of the state's elections than the political debate might suggest. But that confidence is not shared evenly across the electorate, and Republicans consistently view several key election questions differently from the majority of Arizona voters.

Those are among the findings on election issues from Center for the Future of Arizona's (CFA) statewide nonpartisan public opinion survey research for the 2026 Arizona Voters' Agenda.

CFA's Arizona Voters' Agenda has repeatedly shown substantial agreement across political affiliations and age groups on many of the priorities facing the state. When it comes to elections, statewide majorities emerge on several questions, but Republican voters hold substantially different views on election security, noncitizen voting, existing voter identification safeguards, and voting access.

That leaves Arizona with an important opportunity to examine why some voters have lower confidence in the state's elections, and what is shaping those views.

"Elections are how Arizonans choose the people who will shape our state's future," said Dr. Sybil Francis, Chair, President & CEO of CFA. "That system is strongest when people understand it and have confidence in it. Our research shows we have a strong foundation, but also real gaps in confidence. We should take the concerns of all Arizonans seriously, examine them against the facts, and respond accordingly. Where there are problems, we should fix them. Where there are gaps in understanding, we should make sure people have clear, credible information about how our elections work."

A Majority Expresses Confidence, Republicans Differ

Sixty-five percent of voters are confident in the security of Arizona elections, which includes 86% Democrats, 69% among independent and unaffiliated voters, and 45% Republicans.

The same pattern appears in perceptions of noncitizen voting. The majority of voters (54%) of voters do not believe a significant number of noncitizens are voting in Arizona elections. Forty-one percent believe there are a significant number of noncitizens voting which includes a vast majority of Republicans (72%), 31% independent and unaffiliated voters, and 11% Democrats.

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SOURCE Center for the Future of Arizona