Arizona Voters Agree on a Clear Immigration Agenda Across Political Lines

2026 Arizona Voters' Agenda research finds enduring cross-partisan agreement on immigration that often gets lost in the political debate

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immigration is one of the most polarizing issues in American politics. But years of statewide nonpartisan public opinion research by Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA)

reveal a different story, showing remarkable and consistent agreement among Arizona voters on immigration policy.

The findings, released as part of CFA's 2026 Arizona Voters' Agenda, show that Arizona voters are not approaching immigration as a series of simple either-or choices. Across several major policy questions, they support approaches that combine security, functionality, legal pathways, enforcement, and fair treatment. At the same time, more restrictive alternatives do not earn the same level of agreement across the electorate.

One of the clearest findings is on the border itself, as 90% of voters say Arizona should prioritize both border security and a functioning border for commerce, trade, and legal immigration. Agreement is nearly identical across political affiliations, with 91% of Republicans, 90% of independent and unaffiliated voters, and 89% of Democrats.

Voters Favor a Clearer, Easier Path, Not Tougher Citizenship Standards

The research finds particularly strong agreement on legal pathways to citizenship, with 86% supporting a clearer and easier legal pathway to citizenship for immigrants who meet established requirements. That includes 75% of Republicans, 91% of independent and unaffiliated voters, and 97% of Democrats. Sixty-eight percent of voters strongly agree.

The surveys ask about a range of policy positions and, where useful, gives voters different approaches to consider. CFA then analyzes the results to determine which priorities meet its high standard for agreement across political affiliations and generations.

Voters were also asked whether the United States should make it more difficult for immigrants to achieve citizenship through tougher requirements and a more rigorous vetting process. Just 38% agreed, including 58% of Republicans, 34% of independent and unaffiliated voters, and 14% of Democrats.

The overwhelming majority of voters support making the pathway to citizenship clearer and easier. Making citizenship more difficult through tougher requirements and more rigorous vetting does not have the same cross-partisan support.

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Contact: Heather Thornton, [email protected], 602.538.2274

SOURCE Center for the Future of Arizona