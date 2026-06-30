Arkestro listed as a Sample Vendor in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions for Four Consecutive Years

Arkestro recognized as a Sample Vendor for Supplier Discovery and Autonomous Sourcing in the report

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkestro, the leading predictive procurement platform accelerating enterprise scale, today announced that it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions, 2026.1

"The next chapter of procurement is predictive," said Rob DeSantis, CEO and co-founder of Arkestro. "We believe four consecutive years of Gartner Hype Cycle recognition reflects what we're hearing from enterprise procurement leaders: reactive sourcing and legacy automation are no longer enough. Arkestro gives teams the intelligence, speed and confidence to anticipate outcomes and act with greater certainty."

Following its placement in 2025, Arkestro was named in two categories for 2026: Supplier Discovery and Autonomous Sourcing. The report highlights the importance of autonomous sourcing: "By analyzing project needs, constraints and market dynamics, [autonomous sourcing] optimizes supplier selection and increases competition," writes Lynne Phelan, Sr. Principal Analyst, Gartner. "These capabilities broaden access to sourcing opportunities, generate cost savings, ensure compliance and elevate procurement's strategic influence within the organization."

As enterprises face mounting pressure to control spend, mitigate supply chain risk, and move faster in increasingly complex markets, Arkestro has continued to advance its platform to help procurement teams act with greater speed and confidence.

This comes on the heels of sustained momentum for Arkestro, which has now facilitated more than $410 billion in spend across thousands of suppliers. Over the past year, the company also added market-leading enterprise customers including Chevron, Valvoline, and Nissan, secured a $36 million strategic investment from Aramco Ventures and Altira Group, and earned SolutionMap Validated status from The Hackett Group.

Arkestro will be at the Gartner Procurement Conference 2026 in San Diego, California, September 15–16, 2026. Learn more about Arkestro at www.arkestro.com. To view the entire report, download it at arkestro.com/spotlight/gartner.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Arkestro

Arkestro is the leading predictive procurement platform, accelerating enterprise spend transformation and supply chain agility. By combining AI and game theory with Arkestro's patented three science technologies—Negotiation Science, Supplier Science, and Process Science—Arkestro shifts traditional procurement to become a proactive, results-driven function. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across industries, Arkestro unlocks trapped savings, optimizes negotiations, and enhances supplier collaboration. Arkestro is hosting its annual Optimal conference in Houston, TX, on October 13–15, 2026. Explore what it means to Unlock the Predictive Advantage and register here.

Arkestro Media Contact

Cailey Henderson

LaunchSquad

[email protected]

1 Gartner, Hype Cycle for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions, 2026," Lynne Phelan, Martin Shreffler, Chaithanya Paradarami, Magnus Bergfors, Alex Brady, 10 June 2026.

SOURCE Arkestro