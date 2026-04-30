Arkestro Earns Validation in The Hackett Group's Spring 2026 SolutionMap Procurement Technology Assessment

Company also receives Top Tech distinction in Sourcing

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkestro, the leading predictive procurement platform accelerating enterprise scale, today announced it has been recognized as a validated provider in The Hackett Group's Spring 2026 SolutionMap, the industry's most rigorous, data-driven benchmark for procurement technology. Arkestro was evaluated as part of an assessment spanning 118 vendors across 16 source-to-pay (S2P) categories.

In addition to its SolutionMap Validated status, Arkestro received a Top Tech distinction in Sourcing, recognizing its standout functional capability and innovation.

SolutionMap assessments are conducted by The Hackett Group's Solution Intelligence analysts, formerly the Spend Matters™ analyst team. Each evaluation is built on 500+ detailed functional and capability criteria, mandatory product demonstrations, and impartial, anonymized, verified customer value ratings. The result is an independent, evidence-based view of the procurement technology landscape—one that procurement leaders actively rely on when evaluating solutions, building business cases and gaining internal buy-in for technology investments. For technology providers, SolutionMap Validated status represents credible, third-party confirmation of their solution's strengths in a market where differentiation is increasingly difficult to establish and easy to question.

"Arkestro has built a solution that the rest of the market hasn't addressed: how to compress procurement cycle times dramatically, enabling teams to influence more spend and quickly earn stakeholder trust. The results are faster cycles, higher savings rates, greater spend influence, and reflect a fundamentally different way of engaging suppliers," said Bertrand Maltaverne, Lead Analyst at The Hackett Group.

As AI-enabled capabilities become more widely embedded across procurement platforms, the bar for meaningful differentiation continues to rise. Procurement professionals are making technology decisions that carry real consequences—for their organizations' performance and their own credibility. SolutionMap is designed to give them the facts they need to select best-fit solutions with confidence, and give providers a trusted platform to demonstrate why they belong on the shortlist.

"We are honored to earn SolutionMap Validated recognition from The Hackett Group®," said Rob DeSantis, Arkestro CEO and Co-Founder. "At Arkestro, we're transforming procurement into a strategic engine for enterprise value. Our predictive platform empowers procurement teams with AI and game-theoretic intelligence to unlock savings, accelerate buying cycles, and strengthen supplier relationships. This recognition reflects independent validation of our solution's capabilities and the real-world value we deliver to our customers, and we are proud to be included among the providers shaping the future of procurement technology."

About Arkestro

Arkestro is the leading predictive procurement platform, accelerating enterprise spend transformation and supply chain agility. By combining AI and game theory with Arkestro's patented three science technologies—Negotiation Science, Supplier Science, and Process Science—Arkestro shifts traditional procurement to become a proactive, results-driven function. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across industries, Arkestro unlocks trapped savings, optimizes negotiations, and enhances supplier collaboration. Learn more about Arkestro at www.arkestro.com.

Arkestro Media Contact

Liz Kyle

LaunchSquad

[email protected]

SOURCE Arkestro