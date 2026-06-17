ARLO RECOGNIZED BY NEWSWEEK 2026 MOST TRUSTWORTHY COMPANIES IN AMERICA

Smart Home Security Service Leader Places in Top 10 of Appliances & Electronics Category

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc . (NYSE: ARLO), a leading provider of smart home security services, has been recognized on Newsweek's list of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026 list was built on an innovative methodology consisting of two evaluation components:

Arlo awarded one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026 by Newsweek

Survey Results: Based on Investor Trust, Customer Trust, and Employee Trust. Social Listening Analysis: Based on the Number of Mentions, Sentiment, Virality, and Reach.

The 700 companies with the highest score have been awarded as one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026. Based on the results of the study, Arlo is proud to rank seventh in the Appliances & Electronics category.

By creating innovative, smart security solutions that deliver an exceptional user experience, Arlo has built trusted, lifelong customer relationships. It proudly hosts an install base of more than 11 million registered households, more than 6 million paid subscribers, and class-leading customer retention.

"Being named to Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America list is a tremendous honor and a testament to the team's relentless pursuit of operational excellence," said Matthew McRae, CEO of Arlo Technologies. "This prestigious award confirms the trust we've built with millions of customers worldwide to deliver exceptional security solutions that bring peace of mind."

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Arlo has recently launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription service, Arlo Secure Early Warning System.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo's expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding the development, features and performance of Arlo's services and products, including strategic objectives and initiatives, such as our capital allocation plan and partnerships; the recurring revenue business model; expectations regarding the size of the smart home security and aging-in-place markets, Arlo's entry into new markets, the potential size and growth rates of those markets, the ability to grow Arlo's business, and subscriber growth, adoption, and attachment rates. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including that consumers may choose not to adopt Arlo's new product and/or service offerings, or may adopt competing products and/or services; we may not fully realize the benefits or potential of our partnerships; product and/or service performance may be adversely affected by real-world operating conditions; changes to trade agreements, trade policies, increased tariffs and import/export regulations may negatively affect Arlo's business and supply chain expenses; and global conflicts and geopolitical issues such as the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine or China-Taiwan relations may disrupt Arlo's ability to execute its business plan in a timely manner or at all. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Source: Arlo-F

SOURCE Arlo Technologies, Inc.