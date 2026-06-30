Arlo to Deploy New Aloe Care AI-Powered Wellness Service with Home Helpers® Home Care

Aloe Care Health Connect AI wellness and adherence solution will enable proactive conversations and keep families, caregivers and home care providers connected at scale.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc . (NYSE: ARLO), a leading provider of smart home security and monitoring services, announces an expanded partnership between Aloe Care Health and Home Helpers® Home Care, a nationwide provider of comprehensive in-home care services.

Aloe Care's new ConnectAI wellness calling solution will be incorporated into Home Helpers' line of Direct Link® powered by Aloe Care's solution suite. As Arlo continues to integrate Aloe Care Health into its portfolio, this latest announcement underscores growing adoption of AI-powered connected care solutions for the aging-in-place market.

Home Helpers has incorporated Aloe Care's voice-activated medical alert and communication technology into its care model since 2022, helping extend support beyond traditional in-person visits. The addition of ConnectAI will complement Home Helpers' existing use of Direct Link® powered by Aloe Care's Smart Hub, Mobile Companion, and related technology as part of the Home Helpers Cared-4SM program, designed to address key factors that help clients remain safe, healthy, and independent at home.

"ConnectAI is designed to help organizations make care more proactive, personal, and scalable," said Evan Schwartz, SVP at Arlo Technologies. "By combining conversational AI with the in-person work of Home Helpers' professional Caregivers, we are helping improve outcomes, reduce avoidable falls and emergencies, and keeping older adults more meaningfully connected."

ConnectAI's capabilities will enhance Home Helpers Cared-4 program with proactive wellness check-ins, medication reminders, and actionable care insights. With the addition of ConnectAI, Home Helpers can deliver friendly, conversational wellness check-in calls and medication reminders through the Direct Link® powered by Aloe Care's Smart Hub, mobile phones, and landlines.

"Continuous innovation in home care is essential to meeting the evolving needs of the clients and families we serve," said Alan Wilson, Senior Director of Technology Solutions at Home Helpers Home Care. "We're proud to help lead the way in bringing innovations like ConnectAI to market, supporting safer, smarter, and more connected care for the future."

The ConnectAI solution is designed to help care teams stay informed, identify emerging issues earlier, and deliver more proactive, personalized support. Key benefits include:

Enhanced safety & risk management: Immediate alerts and predictive insights can help reduce the likelihood of falls and other emergencies.

Operational efficiency: ConnectAI automates routine monitoring tasks, freeing caregivers to focus on 1:1 care and reducing staff load and burnout.

Cost-savings: Reducing preventable hospitalizations and emergency responses meets the primary goal of better health outcomes with the added benefit of significant cost reductions.

Scalable & future-ready: Adaptable to organizations of any size, with the ability to incorporate future AI advancements.

For more information on the full range of Aloe Care Health products and services, visit www.aloecare.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Arlo has recently launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription service, Arlo Secure Early Warning System.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo's expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding the development, features and performance of Arlo's services and products, including strategic objectives and initiatives, such as our capital allocation plan and partnerships; the recurring revenue business model; expectations regarding the size of the smart home security and aging-in-place markets, Arlo's entry into new markets, the potential size and growth rates of those markets, the ability to grow Arlo's business, and subscriber growth, adoption, and attachment rates. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including that consumers may choose not to adopt Arlo's new product and/or service offerings, or may adopt competing products and/or services; we may not fully realize the benefits or potential of our partnerships; product and/or service performance may be adversely affected by real-world operating conditions; changes to trade agreements, trade policies, increased tariffs and import/export regulations may negatively affect Arlo's business and supply chain expenses; and global conflicts and geopolitical issues such as the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine or China-Taiwan relations may disrupt Arlo's ability to execute its business plan in a timely manner or at all. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Home Helpers Home Care

Since 1997, Home Helpers® Home Care has provided exceptional in-home care to seniors and others. With independently owned and operated offices in more than 1,500 communities across the United States, we are committed to supporting the dignity and independence of the families we serve. Learn more at HomeHelpersHomeCare.com. For franchising information, visit HomeHelpersFranchise.com.

Source: Arlo-F

SOURCE Arlo Technologies, Inc.