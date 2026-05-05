Arlo Technologies Announces Inducement Awards Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced that it has made equity grants to new employees under its 2018 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") in accordance with NYSE Rule 303A.08.

On May 5, 2026, Arlo's Compensation and Human Capital Committee granted restricted stock units ("RSUs") and performance-vesting RSUs ("PSUs"), to twenty-five new non-executive employees covering an aggregate of 556,850 shares of the Company's common stock as an inducement for such employees to join the Company.

The RSUs granted to twenty-five of the employees, covering an aggregate of 464,638 shares, vest annually in four equal annual installments.

The PSUs, covering an aggregate of 92,212 shares, are eligible to vest based upon the extent of the Company's achievement of certain target financial milestones related to annual recurring revenue and gross margin. The actual number of shares issuable pursuant to the PSUs will vary between 0-200% of the aggregate number of shares, based on the Company's actual performance relative to the milestones.

In all cases, the RSUs and PSUs are contingent on each employee's continued service with the Company at the applicable vesting date.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Arlo has recently launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription service, Arlo Secure.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

SOURCE Arlo Technologies, Inc.