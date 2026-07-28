Armor to Unveil Sovereign AI at Black Hat USA 2026

The governed AI work platform for regulated industries: live demos and founder briefings at booth 8308

DALLAS, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor will unveil Sovereign AI, its governed AI work platform for regulated industries, at Black Hat USA 2026, with live demonstrations at booth 8308 throughout Business Hall hours at Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas.

WHO: Chris Drake, Founder and CEO, Armor, at the booth both days for one-on-one conversations with attendees and media.

WHAT: Live Sovereign AI demonstrations and founder briefings.

WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 5 and Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, during Business Hall hours.

WHERE: Booth 8308, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas.

Armor has spent 17 years securing regulated industries and protects more than 1,700 organizations across more than 40 countries. Media can request an embargoed pre-show briefing with Chris Drake via the contact below.

About Armor

Since 2009, more than 1,700 organizations in 40+ countries have relied on Armor to protect regulated data in the public and private cloud. AI is the next risk, so Armor built Sovereign AI to bring that same protection and compliance to how organizations use AI in the workplace: a fully governed platform that lets them leverage AI without creating undue risk to their data and their regulatory obligations. For more information, visit armor.com and sovai.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Michele Glassman

Marketing Director, Armor

Phone: +1 415-430-7114

[email protected]

www.armor.com

www.sovai.com

SOURCE Armor Defense Inc