Armor Launches Dash, Giving C-Suite and Board Leaders an Unfiltered View of Cybersecurity and AI Risk

New executive dashboard eliminates manual security reporting by pulling directly from source systems, translating cyber risk into dollar terms, and delivering defensible insights to leadership in real time. Launching at RSA Conference 2026.

DALLAS, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor, a global leader in managed detection and response (MDR), today announced Armor Dash, a comprehensive executive dashboard that gives boards and the C-suite a continuous, unfiltered view of cybersecurity posture without a security expert interpreting the data.

Armor Dash gives C-suite and board leaders a real-time view of security posture, compliance, and AI readiness — pulled directly from source systems, with nothing to assemble.

Most organizations rely on security teams to manually assemble board-ready reports from multiple tools, introducing delays and the risk that leadership sees a curated picture rather than an accurate one. With the SEC's amended Regulation S-P requiring compliance by June 2026 and elevating cybersecurity to a board-level accountability issue, that reporting gap is no longer an operational inconvenience. It is a material risk.

Dash connects to an organization's existing security stack through APIs, with nothing to deploy, no added costs from logs, and delivers a continuous view of posture from source systems. Because data is pulled from APIs rather than assembled by hand, it cannot be curated or shaped before leadership sees it.

"Every month, CEOs ask how security is going. The answer usually depends on someone pulling data from multiple consoles and hoping the numbers are current," said Chris Drake, Founder and CEO of Armor. "Dash eliminates that. Leadership gets a real-time, honest answer directly from the security tools, and no one in the chain can adjust what the board sees."

Dash sits across the entire IT estate, presents risk in dollar terms using the FAIR methodology, tracks compliance across frameworks including SOC 2, NIST CSF 2.0, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and GDPR, and is configurable to how each organization communicates risk. Dash also uses AI to surface proactive insights across the full security environment, automatically identifying patterns, flagging risks, and delivering plain-language recommendations to leadership without requiring them to know what questions to ask.

Armor Dash is available now. Meet the team and see a live demo at RSA Conference 2026, March 23 to 26 in San Francisco. Learn more at armor.com.

About Armor

Armor is a global leader in cloud-native managed detection and response. Trusted by over 1,700 organizations across 40 countries, Armor delivers cybersecurity, compliance consulting, and 24/7 managed defense built for transparency, speed, and results. By combining human expertise with AI-driven precision, Armor safeguards critical environments to outpace evolving threats and build lasting resilience. For more information, visit armor.com or request a free Cyber Resilience Assessment.

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Media Contact:

Michele Glassman

Marketing Director, Armor

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.armor.com

SOURCE Armor Defense Inc